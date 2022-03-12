22.1 C
Abuja

Africa no filter offers grants to female storytellers

Media NewsMedia Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
1min read

AFRICA No Filter is offering grants to African female storytellers and content creators with a goal to give space to voices that are historically misrepresented and under-represented across the continent.

This initiative is aimed exclusively at women storytellers and women-owned media organisations and outlets.

Interested applicants must have a proposed project focused on increasing narratives and stories that reflect a more diverse and dynamic continent.

Women storytellers and women-owned media organisations and outlets based in Africa are eligible for project grants.

Journalists, bloggers, vloggers, content creators, and podcasters can apply for Project Support Grants worth up to US$10,000.

Organisations can apply for Operational Support and Capacity-Building Grants worth up to US$25,000.

The organisers say that all applicants should have a track record of creating work that challenges stereotypical narratives of Africa through innovative, creative and compelling storytelling.

The deadline for submission of applications is April 11, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

