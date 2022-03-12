Africa no filter offers grants to female storytellers

— 1 min read

AFRICA No Filter is offering grants to African female storytellers and content creators with a goal to give space to voices that are historically misrepresented and under-represented across the continent.

This initiative is aimed exclusively at women storytellers and women-owned media organisations and outlets.

Interested applicants must have a proposed project focused on increasing narratives and stories that reflect a more diverse and dynamic continent.

Women storytellers and women-owned media organisations and outlets based in Africa are eligible for project grants.

Journalists, bloggers, vloggers, content creators, and podcasters can apply for Project Support Grants worth up to US$10,000.

Organisations can apply for Operational Support and Capacity-Building Grants worth up to US$25,000.

The organisers say that all applicants should have a track record of creating work that challenges stereotypical narratives of Africa through innovative, creative and compelling storytelling.

- Advertisement -

The deadline for submission of applications is April 11, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.