African Liberty offers 2022/2023 writing fellowship

Blessing Otoibhi
AFRICAN Liberty is seeking candidates for its 2022/2023 writing fellowship.

The African Liberty Writing Fellowship is a year-long program designed to train young Africans interested in the academia, media, public policy or any other critical-and-analytical-writing-related career, in opinion article writing.

Accepted applicants will complete a five-week mandatory online course.

The top 35 candidates from the five-week training will be admitted as African Liberty Writing Fellows.

Aspiring op-ed writers can apply for this online program.

Fellows will receive monthly compensation and get published in major media outlets.

The deadline for the submission of the application is April 30, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

