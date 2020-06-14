After Gubio attack, ISWAP kills 20 soldiers, 40 civilians in two Borno villages

BOKO Haram’s splinter group, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has claimed the attacks in Monguno and Nganzai in Borno State which killed at least 20 soldiers and over 40 civilians.

Two humanitarian workers and three residents told Reuters that fighters armed with heavy weaponry including rocket launchers arrived in Monguno, a hub for international non-governmental organisations, at roughly 11am (10:00 GMT), Aljazeera reported.

The terrorists reportedly overran troops, taking some casualties but killing at least 20 soldiers and roaming the area for three hours.

They drove into the remote village and opened fire on residents trading cows in an open herding field, according to multiple sources.

Terrorists during the attacks also burned down the United Nations’ humanitarian hub in the area and set a police station on fire.

According to local vigilante sources, the terrorists had distributed letters written in Hausa language to residents, warning them not to work with the military or international aid groups.

ISWAP claimed the two Saturday attacks as well as the Gubio attack.

The sources said hundreds of civilians were injured in the crossfire, overwhelming the local hospital and forcing some of the injured to lie outside the facility awaiting help.

This is coming after about 81 persons were killed in an attack in Felo village in Gubio District, in the same Borno State.