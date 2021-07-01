We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Nigerian Defense Headquarters, on Thursday, announced the arrest of a suspected member of a terrorist group, the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), in Sango Otta, Ogun State.

Acting Director Defense Media Operation Bernard Onyeuko announced the development in a statement on operations of the Armed Forces between June 18 and June 30.

Onyeuko disclosed that the suspected terrorist Ibrahim Musa was arrested by troops of Operation AWATSE during patrol and raid operations being carried out at strategic areas within Ogun State.

“Troops carried out standing patrols and raid operations at strategic areas in the southwest zone, including Majidun area, during which one Mr. Ibrahim Musa, an ISWAP member was arrested at No 31 Abartura Street in Sango-Ota, Ogun State,” he said.

Onyeuko also said intelligence report showed that Musa was on his way to Lagos to procure items for ISWAP’s operations in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He noted that the Chief of Defense Staff Lucky Irabor had engaged retired military generals within the South-West as part of non-kinetic efforts aimed at resolving security challenges within the country.

ISWAP is a splinter group of Boko Haram which was separated from the latter in 2016 and has been growing in power and influence within North-Eastern Nigeria.

The terror group funds its operations through activities such as extortion of locals, raids and kidnapping for ransom.