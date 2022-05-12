29.6 C
Abuja

After ICIR’s report, property firm accused of N9.9m fraud finally pays victim with interest

ImpactBusiness and Economy
Olugbenga ADANIKIN
Richard Nyong
Richard Nyong MD Lekki Estate. Source: File Copy.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

PARADISE Estate, a property firm linked to Lekki Gardens and accused of N9.9 million fraud, has eventually refunded a couple who sought its service.

This is coming 43 months after the couple initiated the transaction but never got the house delivered.

It was to deliver a three-bedroom Maisonette Duplex within the estate in Idu, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

But the firm wrote to the couple barely two weeks after The ICIR’s investigation unravelling the breach of agreement, email trail and transactions with the estate company.

It agreed to a refund with interest, including a Value-Added Tax (VAT) of about N495, 000 earlier paid by the couple.

The estate firm pledged to make the payment within 21 days.

On Wednesday, May 11, the aggrieved couple received payment confirmation and notified The ICIR.

- Advertisement -

“Good afternoon Mr Gbenga. Help us thank God. My husband just confirmed paradise had paid o,” the wife stated out of excitement, adding, “Praise the Lord!”

She put the total sum paid at N11.8 million. The breakdown shows the N9.9 million controversial sum, 15 per cent of the lump sum pegged at N1,385,000 and the paid VAT – N495, 000.

Meanwhile, it is worthy to note the payment came less than the set 21-day deadline.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

2023: Buhari orders Emefiele, others contesting election to resign

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed all heads of agencies, departments, parastatals and ambassadors seeking...
News

2023: PDP NEC throws presidential ticket open, recommends consensus

THE National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has thrown open...
Conflict and Security

Terrorists kill six Nigerian soldiers in Taraba

SIX soldiers of the Nigerian Army were killed in an ambush by terrorists who...
Elections

2023: Akpabio, Onu resign to pursue presidential bid

IN LINE with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio has...
News

Former presidential aspirant dumps APC 

A FORMER presidential aspirant Adamu Garba has announced his resignation from the All Progressive...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: PDP NEC throws presidential ticket open, recommends consensus
Next article2023: Buhari orders Emefiele, others contesting election to resign

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.