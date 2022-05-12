After ICIR’s report, property firm accused of N9.9m fraud finally pays victim with interest

— 1 min read

PARADISE Estate, a property firm linked to Lekki Gardens and accused of N9.9 million fraud, has eventually refunded a couple who sought its service.

This is coming 43 months after the couple initiated the transaction but never got the house delivered.

It was to deliver a three-bedroom Maisonette Duplex within the estate in Idu, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

But the firm wrote to the couple barely two weeks after The ICIR’s investigation unravelling the breach of agreement, email trail and transactions with the estate company.

It agreed to a refund with interest, including a Value-Added Tax (VAT) of about N495, 000 earlier paid by the couple.

The estate firm pledged to make the payment within 21 days.

On Wednesday, May 11, the aggrieved couple received payment confirmation and notified The ICIR.

- Advertisement -

“Good afternoon Mr Gbenga. Help us thank God. My husband just confirmed paradise had paid o,” the wife stated out of excitement, adding, “Praise the Lord!”

She put the total sum paid at N11.8 million. The breakdown shows the N9.9 million controversial sum, 15 per cent of the lump sum pegged at N1,385,000 and the paid VAT – N495, 000.

Meanwhile, it is worthy to note the payment came less than the set 21-day deadline.