34.1 C
Abuja

Again, Tinubu tells Atiku to step down, promises to carry on with Buhari’s policies

Politics and GovernanceElections
Bankole Abe
Candidate of the Peoples' Democratic Party for the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar (L) and his counterpart from the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu
PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has, again, told the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to stop running for President.

Tinubu urged his supporters to retire Atiku from politics by not voting for him in 2023. He described Atiku as an ingrate for deciding to run in the 2023 election.

Tinubu also vowed to carry on with the policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, assuring Nigerians that everybody would be carried along.

He spoke during the APC presidential rally at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on Saturday, November 26.

The APC presidential candidate, who mainly spoke in the Yoruba language during the rally, described Atiku as an ungrateful person who has been running for President since 1999.

“He (Atiku) ran under PDP. He ran in ACN (Action Congress of Nigeria), and we accepted him. He is an ingrate. He is not supposed to run again. Use your votes to retire him,” he said.

“You can see Kano here, can’t you? You can see Kebbi, Kaduna, Kwara,Jigawa. You can see Plateau; we will not lose any one of them. We will govern with them all,” he added.

He also appealed to the crowd to vote for governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy for a second term.

“You have seen the performance of Jide Sanwo Olu, and you have seen the success of Hamzat. Will you vote for them?”

The former Lagos State governor described the forthcoming election as a broom revolution which would consume the opposition elements.

Tinubu, earlier on Friday, begged the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Oboro Gbaraun II, to tell Atiku to stop contesting elections in the country.

Speaking when he visited the monarch at his palace in Oporozo, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, Tinubu said Atiku ran for the presidential seat numerous times and should be tired of running by now.

He also took a swipe at Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), saying he is fond of quoting “wrong statistics” and practices only a “warehouse economy”.

Bankole Abe
