Tinubu promises to protect Igbo businesses, make South-East Taiwan of Africa

THE presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has promised to protect Igbo businesses if elected President in the 2023 general election.

Tinubu made the promise on Thursday, November 24, during the APC presidential campaign rally in Abakiliki, Ebonyi State capital.

He assured that he would not tolerate any form of discrimination and segregation against the people of the South-East.

“I believe in the entrepreneurial spirit of the Igbo. I encouraged a lot of Igbo businesses and investments in Lagos and will even do more if I become President,” he said

“If elected, there will be no discrimination. Igbo interests will be respected and protected. I will also encourage policies to aid commerce and support South-East states to reach their full potential.”

Tinubu added that his administration would engage the leaders of the region on topical and lingering issues hindering the growth of commerce in the South-East.

“I will engage the leaders of the South-East in a heart-to-heart discussion on all issues agitating their minds. If elected, I will address all issues and policies that tend to hinder their commerce and enterprise.

“I will work with businessmen and women and encourage them to make the South-East the Taiwan of Africa,” he promised.