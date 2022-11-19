Social media gives me high blood pressure, gets me angry – Tinubu

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu has says he gets high blood pressure from reading abusive comments about himself on social media.

Tinubu, who disclosed this in a viral video on the social media, said such comments also got him angry each time he read them.

According to him, he stopped reading posts on the social media when he discovered that he was always targeted and attacked on the new media platforms.

“I don’t read social media anymore. They abused the hell out of me. If I read it, I get high blood pressure, I get angry. I don’t read it. No,” he said.

Tinubu said he relied on his children or any of his employees to tell him whatever was being said about him on the social media.

He added that if the comments became too negative, he would simply ask them to forget it.

“If I want to hear anything, my children or any of my workers will tell me, ‘this one says this one.’ If I’m tired I will just say, ‘please, forget it.’ ”

Tinubu had, while commending the Federal government for lifting the ban on Twitter earlier this year, said Twitter and all social media platforms were good for communication, but wre also being misused by some Nigerians.

“Social media – indeed all media – including Twitter, are a means for us to all communicate, report, share and engage with stories and each other; to enable economic and social empowerment for Nigerians. But they can be and sometimes are misused,” he wrote in a series of tweets on Twitter.

