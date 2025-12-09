Aircraft grounded by Burkina Faso on ferry mission to Portugal – NAF

THE Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has revealed that its C-130 aircraft grounded by the Burkina Faso authorities was on a ferry mission to Portugal.

It said the flight made a precautionary landing in Bobo-Dioulasso, on Monday December 8, following a technical concern observed shortly after takeoff from Lagos.

In a statement released on Tuesday December 9, the Director of Public Relations and Information of NAF, Ehimen Ejodame, an air commodore, said the decision to land in the junta-led country was “in accordance with standard safety procedures and international aviation protocols.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) wishes to clarify reports regarding the diversion of a NAF C-130 aircraft during its ferry mission to Portugal on 8 December 2025.

“Following takeoff from Lagos, the crew observed a technical concern which necessitated a precautionary landing in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, the nearest airfield, in accordance with standard safety procedures and international aviation protocols. NAF crew is safe and have received cordial treatment from the host authorities,” Ejodame said.

The Air Force emphasised that the mission would resume as scheduled and reaffirmed its commitment to strict adherence to operational procedures and safety standards, ensuring the welfare of its personnel while fulfilling its constitutional mandate.

“Plans are ongoing to resume the mission as scheduled. The Nigerian Air Force appreciates the support received during this period and assures the public that NAF remains professionally committed to strict compliance with operational procedures and safety standards, ensuring the protection of its personnel while fulfilling its constitutional mandate,” he added.

According to him, officials are currently liaising with Burkina Faso authorities to facilitate the continuation of the flight, highlighting strong bilateral cooperation between the two countries in aviation safety matters.

The NAF reassured the public that no lives were at risk and that the diversion was purely precautionary.

The ICIR reported that the Confederation of Sahel States confirmed that a Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft transporting 11 military personnel was compelled to land as all crew members were arrested after allegedly entering the country’s airspace without authorisation.

The Burkinabe authorities said that a review it conducted found that the aircraft entered the country’s airspace without securing the mandatory overflight clearance.

“An investigation was immediately opened by the competent Burkinabe services and highlighted the lack of authorisation to fly over Burkinabe territory for this military apparatus,” it added.

The statement added that the AES air and anti-aircraft defence systems had been placed on maximum alert, with clearance to neutralise any aircraft that breaches AES-controlled airspace.

“On the instructions of the Heads of State… the air and anti-aircraft defences of the confederal space were authorised to neutralise any aircraft that would violate the confederal space,” the statement read.

Describing the incident as “a violation of sovereignty,” the AES vowed to protect its airspace from further incursions.

“The Confederation of the Sahel States most strongly condemns this violation of its airspace and the sovereignty of its member states.

“Faced with this unfriendly act carried out in defiance of international law and international civil and/or military aviation rules, arrangements are made to guarantee the security of the Confederal airspace, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its Member States, as well as the safety of the populations of the Confederation AES,” it stated.

Burkina Faso and other former French colonies in the region like Mali and Niger have withdrawn from the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), a post-colonial institution similar to the Commonwealth.

The trio first announced their intent to withdraw from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in 2024, and ECOWAS formally recognised the withdrawal in January 2025, after more than a year of diplomatic tensions.

They went on to create a confederation called the Alliance of Sahel States and strengthened alliances with Russia, Turkey, and Iran to address internal security threats such as jihadists and armed gangs, as well as external pressures.