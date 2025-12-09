Reactions trail Burkina Faso’s grounding of Nigerian aircraft, arrest of all soldiers on board

BURKINA Faso’s junta on Monday confirmed that a Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft transporting 11 military personnel was compelled to land after allegedly entering the country’s airspace without authorisation.

The disclosure came through the Agence d’Information du Burkina, the state-run news agency, which published a statement from the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) signed by the General of the Army, Assimi GOITA.

The AES outlined the circumstances leading to the aircraft’s interception.

“The Confederation of Sahel States informs the public that a C130 aircraft belonging to the Air Force of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was forced to land today, December 8, 2025, in Bobo Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, following an in-flight emergency while operating in Burkinabe airspace. The military aircraft had two crew members and nine passengers on board, all military personnel,” the statement.

The AES stated that a review conducted by Burkinabe authorities found that the aircraft entered the country’s airspace without securing the mandatory overflight clearance.

The statement added that the probe “highlighted the absence of authorisation to fly over the territory of Burkina Faso for this military device.

“The AES condemns with the utmost firmness this violation of its airspace and the sovereignty of its member States,” it noted.

The statement added that the AES air and anti-aircraft defence systems had been placed on maximum alert, with clearance to neutralise any aircraft that breaches AES-controlled airspace.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Nigerian Air Force nor the Federal Government had issued an official response to the incident.

However, Nigerians have swiftly reacted to the development on social media. Adey of Ibeju-Lekki on X noted that “The AES is just trying to score a cheap point and also garner local support.

“The charlie 130 made an emergency landing which they act only for them to say they forced it down, same logistics flight that has been flown over this same country multiple times?”

But Megamind thought otherwise “Flown over same country multiple times” The plane was designated for Ghana, why land in Burkina if you were heading for Ghana? Why turn north to make an emergency landing in a hostile territory?”

Shepherdhills wrote “C-130H is one of the largest military aircraft in Nigeria, possibly even the largest. It is not a fighter jet but military cargo plane that carries heavy military equipment. What is C-130 doing in Benin, Ghana, and Burkina Faso? What military equipment is it transporting there?”

While Osaze reasoned differently. He said, “An aircraft making an emergency landing doesn’t violate airspace. A plane can develop fault mid-air and as it signals ‘mayday’, it goes to the nearest airport for landing.”

Another user, Warrior monk wrote “Very convenient that you should go off radar and miraculously appear in Burkina airspace.

“The detention is the right move militarily. They are a treat. If they don’t make an example of them, there will be more such appearances in their future,”

Pastor Bee also supported this claim. “The last report I read says they were off the radar and now they did an emergency landing in Burkina Faso. Why not Ghana or Togo?.”

The ICIR cannot immediately verify the claim that the aircraft went off radar.