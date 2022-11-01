21.1 C
Abuja

Airport Strike: Azman, Ibom Air issue travel advisories

Breaking NewsBusiness and Economy
Joseph OLAOLUWA
funds aviation
Airlines on the runway
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

AZMAN Air and Ibom Air have issued travel advisories this morning to passengers scheduled to fly from the domestic terminal of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA2), Lagos, this morning.

This is due to the anticipated strike of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), which they feared would disrupt flight operations today.

Azman advised its passengers departing from Lagos to check in very early this morning so they would not miss their flights.

In a statement signed by its management and put up on its official Twitter handle, the airline said it was monitoring the situation.

“The statement read in part, “Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) is planning an industrial action that will disrupt the flight operations at the Domestic Terminal 2 of Murtala Mohammed Airport (MMA2) from Tuesday 1st November 2022.

“In lieu of this, Azman Air Services Limited wishes to advise all its intending passengers departing from Lagos to report early at the airport for check-in.

“We are monitoring the situation and we hope this is resolved quickly to avert further inconveniences to Airline Operators, Staffs and the Passengers.”

It also promised to contact all affected passengers via their details on the ticket.

- Advertisement -

Also, Ibom Air, in another statement signed by its management, warned that already, Murtala Mohamed Airport 2 had at this morning been shut down by the labour union.

Ibom Air’s CRJ 900

It read, “This is to bring to the attention of our esteemed passengers and the public, that our operating terminal out of Lagos, the Murtala Mohamed Airport 2, operated by Bicourtney Aviation Services Limited, has been completely closed off to workers and passengers alike by the Labour Union, very early this morning.

“Efforts are currently being made to resolve the situation. However, please note that this action will greatly impact our flights scheduled in and out of Lagos today.”

The airline apologised for the impact on travel and urged passengers to monitor their communication channels for subsequent updates.

The union had last week accused the Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operator of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport 2 (MMIA2), of a witchhunt following the company’s sack of 37 workers.

ATSSSAN alleged that Bi-Courtney, rather than implement certain conditions of service both parties agreed on in 2021, resorted to sacking the association’s members in its establishment.

BASL had directed, on October 14, 2022, the affected persons to go for a 10 days “leave of absence”, with a guarantee that all their entitlements would not be tampered with.

- Advertisement -

However, after two weeks, on October 28, 2022, the BASL management gave all the affected workers, including the ATSSSAN chairman, secretary, treasurer and women leader, BASL chapter, termination letters.

ATSSSAN vowed to protest the action of the sacked members.

There are indications the strike has commenced as the union barricaded the airport at about 2am in the early hours of today.

Author profile
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Author Page

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

Fares spike as Lagos drivers begin strike

COMMUTERS in Lagos went through agony today getting buses to their various destinations as...
News

Twitter: Elon Musk plans $20 charge for verified users

DAYS after purchase, reports have it that Twitter's new boss Elon Musk plans a...
Conflict and Security

Terror alert: Abuja is safe – NSA

THE National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno has said there is no imminent threat...
Health

Ebola: NCDC warns Nigerians against non-essential travel to Uganda

THE Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has cautioned Nigerians and other residents in...
Conflict and Security

Miyetti Allah threatens to resort to self help if FG fails to address security concerns

FULANI herdsmen association Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has threatened to resort to 'self help'...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFares spike as Lagos drivers begin strike

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.