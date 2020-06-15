Aisha Buhari: Presidency confirms shooting inside Presidential Villa

GARBA Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday confirmed the shooting that took place inside the State House.

Shehu in a statement noted that although a shot was fired, it was outside the president’s residence.

He added that Buhari has not come under any danger from the shooting.

The presidential spokesperson noted that the shooting is currently being investigated by the authorities.

The ICIR learnt that the fired shot was a result of an altercation between the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, her Aide de Camp, Usman Shugaba and a presidential aide Sabiu Yusuf.

The first lady had directed Yusuf to go on 14 days isolation after returning from a trip as advised by health authorities however, Yusuf insisted that the president had instructed him otherwise.

During the altercation, shot was allegedly fired by the security detail of the First Lady leading to the arrest of Shugaba and the other security personnel.

Aisha Buhari confirming the arrest of her security detail took to her Twitter handle to demand their release from the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Muhammed.

The spokesperson to the First Lady, Aliyu Abdullahi told Channelstv on Sunday evening that the aides of the president’s wife are still in custody of the police.

“The aides of the First Lady, to the best of my knowledge, are still in police custody,” Abdullahi said.

He added that he does not know her feelings over the happening in the State House but he knows that the First Lady means well.

“I don’t know her feelings over the happenings, the First Lady means well and she always speaks out. She has stopped speaking out recently because she is misconstrued,” Abdullahi noted.