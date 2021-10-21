31.1 C
Abuja

Aisha Buhari urges political leaders to close Nigeria’s developmental gaps

Bankole Abe
Aisha Buhari. File photo

1min read

WIFE of President Muhammadu Buhari and Founder of Aisha Buhari Foundation has reminded both present and future political leaders of the need to close the enormous developmental deficit that exists in the country.

Aisha Buhari said this at the sixth anniversary and award ceremony of her pet project, ‘Future Assured,’ held in Abuja on Thursday.

In her address of welcome, she urged both present and future political leaders to continue to strive hard to close the wide developmental deficit that had engulfed the nation.

“I, therefore, urge both present and future political leaders to pay particular attention to the recurrent developmental deficit so that one day, this too will become history,” she said.

Earlier in his speech, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had advocated for continuous developmental efforts and praised the ‘Future Assured’ intervention in various areas such as girl-child education, relief for flood victims and IDPs, among many others.

Other dignitaries at the event included: the wife of the vice president Dolapo Osinbajo; Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and Minister of the Niger Delta Godswill Akpabio.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

