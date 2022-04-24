Aisha Buhari urges presidential aspirants to pick women as running mates

— 1 min read

THE first lady and wife of the president Aisha Buhari has urged Nigerian political parties to consider adopting women as running mates to candidates vying for various elective positions across the country in the 2023 elections.

Aisha made the call on Saturday night when she hosted presidential aspirants from various political parties at a Ramadan Iftar in the State House, Abuja.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Iftar was organised by the first lady to provide an opportunity for the aspirants to share love and happiness with one another in the spirit of Ramadan and in a quest for nation-building.

The wife of the president noted that fair play for women in politics was to ensure their greater participation in elective positions.

“In fact, it is high time women are adopted as running mates at all levels considering their voting strength and active involvement in political processes.

“As we approach the 2023 election with greater hope, I am confident that Nigeria will continue to grow from strength to strength on the pedestal of our democratic tenets.”

She also enjoined the presidential hopefuls to remain focused on issues that strengthened the nation’s unity, brotherhood and national cohesion, adding that the 2015 election was a watershed in the history of Nigeria.

“It was neither contested in the court of law, nor in the court of public opinion.

“Therefore, the greatest end-of-tenure gift that fellow Nigerians can give to the first family is another free and globally-acknowledged fair election come 2023’,’ she appealed.

She, however, urged all the aspirants to ensure tolerance, fair play and avoid violent tendencies by building bridges where necessary, especially during electioneering campaigns.

The aspirants present at the gathering pledged to consider the interest of the country as they pursue their aspirations.