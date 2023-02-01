Akwa-Ibom condemns Tinubu’s comments on governor, demands apology

THE Akwa Ibom State government has condemned the recent comments made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, against the state governor, Udom Emmanuel, during the party’s presidential campaign in Uyo.

The former Lagos governor had, while addressing his supporters on Monday, January 30, insulted the governor of the state and threatened to send reptiles to invade the state government governor’s lodge and seize the property.

Reacting to Tinunu’s comments on Wednesday, February 1, the state government expressed disappointment with Tinubu’s actions, calling his comments “unwarranted, uncharitable and anachronistic”.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, who issued the statement, said Tinubu’s actions were a cause for concern.

The state government demanded a public apology from Tinubu, who they considered immature and unexpected for a person of his advanced age.

The statement also pointed out that the government had approved the Nest of Champions, a state-owned property, for the APC Presidential Campaign and that Tinubu had used the state-owned and managed airport for his travels without any hindrance.

It noted that the governor had been duly elected and that Tinubu’s comments, calling him a “boy” and questioning his legitimacy, were “unpresidential and undemocratic”.

The government further advised all citizens of the state to ignore Tinubu’s insults and continue to co-exist peacefully with all Nigerians who are living and doing legitimate business in the state.

It also stated that Tinubu should focus on answering questions about his “nebulous history and his amorphous manifestos” instead of making insults and threats towards the people of the state.

The state government said it considers the matter of Nigeria’s presidency to be a very serious business that should be treated with seriousness and intellectual depth.