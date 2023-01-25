Naira redesign, fuel scarcity are ploys to sabotage elections — Tinubu

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that the redesign of the naira and fuel scarcity across the country were ploys to sabotage the 2023 general elections.

Tinubu stated these during the APC presidential campaign rally at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta, on Wednesday, January 25.

He stressed that the fuel crisis and the scarcity of the newly redesigned naira notes were artificially created to discourage Nigerians from voting for the APC.

He, however, expressed confidence that he would win the election, regardless of any efforts to disrupt the process.

The APC presidential flagbearer encouraged his supporters to give him their support even if it demands trekking to cast their votes.

“Even if they said there is no fuel, we will trek to vote. They have a lot of mischief; they could say there is no fuel. They have been scheming to create fuel crisis, but forget about it.

“Relax, I, Asiwaju, have told you that the issue of fuel supply will be permanently addressed. Whoever wants to eat the honey embedded in a mountain won’t worry about the axe. Is that not so? And if you want to eat palm kernel, you would bring stone and use it to break it, then the kernel will come out.

- Advertisement -

“Let them increase the price of fuel, only them know where they have hoarded fuel, they hoarded money, they hoarded naira; we will go and vote and we will win. Even if they changed the ink on naira notes. Whatever their plans, it will come to nought. We are going to win. Those in the PDP will lose (won ma lule).

“I am homeboy, I have come here, you will not be put to shame, we will take over the government from them, the traitors who wanted to contest with us. They had no experience.

“The great Nigerian youths, the great Nigerian students, the confident Nigerian youths. This is a revolution. This election is a revolution. They are plotting, but they will fail. They said fuel price will increase and reach N200 per litre. Go and relax. They don’t want this election to be held, they want to scuttle it. Will you allow them?”

He promised to provide financial aid to students in the form of loans to prevent them from dropping out of university due to lack of funds.

Tinubu also vowed to put an end to frequent strikes that have been disrupting the education system in the country.

He assured that four-year courses will be completed within four years, eliminating the need for students to repeat years or take longer to graduate.

“On this one, I’m guaranteeing you one thing: there will be a student loan. Nobody will drop out of the university because of school fees. I guarantee you that. Nobody will have to repeat for eight years, and not graduate.

- Advertisement -

“Haba! We are too smart, we are brilliant, we are courageous, we are sharp, we will make a four years course. Do you agree? Will you vote whether there is fuel or not? Call your sister, we are bringing revolution. Let me say what’s on my mind. The other day, I told you. This one too, they think they can cause a crisis by sabotaging fuel supply.

“They are sabotaging fuel supply. Whether there is fuel or not, whether there is okada (motorcycle) or not, whether there is tricycle or not, we will go and vote and we shall win. This is a superior revolution and when I tell you, you know what I mean. You know me, we are going there to win.”

“They have started coming up with the issue of ‘no fuel’. Don’t worry, if there is no fuel, we will trek to cast the vote.

“If you like increase price of fuel, hide the fuel or change the ink on the naira notes, we will win the election,” he added.