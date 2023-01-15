Tinubu appoints former Daily Trust editors as campaign media aides

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has appointed Abdulaziz Abdulaziz and Mahmud Jega of Daily Trust newspapers as members of his campaign team.

Jega, until recently a Deputy Editor with the newspaper, was appointed as Special Adviser, Public Affairs, while Abdulaziz, who just resigned as Deputy Editor General, was appointed as Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

Tinubu’s spokesman, Tunde Rahman in a statement on Sunday, January 15, said the two appointees would deploy their expertise and deep understanding of political issues across the country, particularly the North, in shoring up the activities of the APC presidential candidate’s media team.

Jega served as Managing Editor, Editor, Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Editorial Board Chairman of Daily Trust Newspapers.

He has also served as Editor, New Nigerian Newspapers, Editor of The Sentinel magazine, Kaduna, and Assistant Editor, Citizen magazine.

Abdulaziz was an Editor at Premium Times before he joined Daily Trust. Until his appointment, he was the Deputy General Editor of Daily Trust Newspapers and also anchored a morning show for the Trust TV, an arm of the Media Trust Group.