Alaafin, Ooni may be under a spell amid ongoing rift – Traditionalists

The Traditional Religion Worshippers Association in Osun State has suggested that the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, may be under a spell following their recurring clashes.

The President of the Association, Oluseyi Atanda, said in an interview that the rituals were necessary to resolve the disputes between the two prominent Yoruba monarchs.

Similarly, renowned poet and Ifa priest, Ifayemi Elebuibon, noted that traditionalists had been offering sacrifices to restore peace in Yorubaland.

Tensions between the monarchs resurfaced on Monday, August 18, after the Alaafin criticised the Ooni’s decision to bestow the title of Okanlomo of Yorubaland on businessman Dotun Sanusi.

Oba Enitan Ogunwusi conferred the title during the launch of an indigenous social media and business networking platform, held at Ilaji Hotel in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday, August 16.

In response, the Alaafin, through a statement by his media aide, Bode Durojaiye, gave the Ooni a 48-hour ultimatum to withdraw the title or “face the consequences,” insisting that only he had the authority to confer titles encompassing the whole of Yorubaland.

But the Ooni’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare, said Oba Ogunwusi had instructed him to disregard the Alaafin’s remarks and allow the matter to be judged by public opinion.

In an interview with The Punch, Atanda voiced concern over the public exchanges between the two monarchs, cautioning their aides to tread carefully.

He described the quarrel as regrettable, noting that it was unnecessary for monarchs who openly practised the traditional religion to engage in such disputes.

“The two monarchs are traditionalists. We are from the same father. What could have caused the fight? May we not be under a spell in Yorubaland? What is happening could be a spell from some people who don’t want the Yoruba race to unite.

“What is happening can turn into a serious crisis; before you know it, some Yoruba monarchs will be queuing behind Alaafin, and others will align with Ooni, and there will be a crisis,” Atanda stated

When asked if he was implying that the Alaafin and Ooni might be under a spell, Atanda said it could be, questioning the reason for their quarrel since both monarchs were wealthy, influential, and exposed.

Similarly, Elebuibon described the renewed rift between the Ooni and the Alaafin as unnecessary, stressing that their focus should be on the progress of Yorubaland rather than a struggle for supremacy.

He added that it was embarrassing for two monarchs who represent the Yoruba race globally to be caught up in such a rivalry.

“We are trying to resolve a matter, but somebody is frustrating the efforts. I wasn’t expecting what was happening. The two monarchs are cool-headed; they are frontline Yoruba monarchs representing the race across the world. If the two of them are exchanging words, it is a disgrace to every Yoruba.” Elebuibon noted

The two monarchs had reportedly clashed in March over control of the Oyotunji African village in South Carolina after its leader, Adejuyigbe Adefunmi, was killed. The Ooni sent a delegation of monarchs to perform traditional rites, but Oba Owoade, who was then in seclusion, reportedly ordered them to leave, insisting the community belonged to Oyo.