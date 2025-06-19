Alleged defamation: Court grants Natasha ₦50m bail

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Thursday, June 19, granted the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, a ₦50 bail in a case involving her and the Nigerian government.

The bail came after she pleaded not guilty to an alleged defamation charge preferred against her.

In the ruling, the judge, Chizoba Orji, granted Akpoti-Uduaghan bail with one surety, who must be a ‘responsible resident’ of the FCT and have landed property in the nation’s capital.

The judge adjourned the case to September 23, 2025, for continuation of the trial.

The court was filled with the lawmaker’s supporters, including her husband, former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, and activist Aisha Yesufu.

The ICIR reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan was arraigned by the Federal Government on three counts bordering on alleged defamation of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The government accused the Akpoti-Uduaghan of “making imputation knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation will harm the reputation of a person”, citing Section 391 of the penal code, CAP 89, Laws of the Federation, 1990.

The alleged offence is punishable under Section 392 of the same law.

Among the witnesses lined up to testify against the lawmaker in court are Akpabio and Bello.

One of the charges linked to Akpoti-Uduaghan was that she allegedly accused Akpabio and the former Kogi governor of plotting to assassinate her.

The government accused the senator of having, in a television interview, made an imputation concerning Akpabio, saying that, “It was part of the meeting, the discussions that Akpabio had with Yahaya Bello that night to eliminate me.

“Let’s ask the Senate President, why in the first instance did he withdraw my security, if not to make me vulnerable to attacks. He then emphasised that I should be killed, but I should be killed in Kogi.”

In count two, Akpoti-Uduaghan was accused of “making an accusation knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation will harm the reputation of a person, contrary to Section 391 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of the Federation, 1990, and punishable under Section 392 of the same Law.

The female lawmaker was also accused of having, on or about March 27, 2025, during a two-way telephone conversation with one Sandra C. Duru in Abuja, made certain allegations concerning Akpabio. She pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The ICIR reported on Thursday that the family home of Akpoti-Uduaghan was attacked again by gunmen for the second time this year.

The house in Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area, reportedly came under attack late on Tuesday night.

Spokesperson of the Kogi State police command, William Ovye Aya, confirmed the attack to The ICIR. He also confirmed that one suspect was arrested at the scene.

This attack followed a similar one on the lawmaker’s family home on April 15.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had raised the alarm in April that gunmen attacked her family’s house in Kogi, believing that she was there.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, currently suspended by the Senate, had urged Nigerians to hold Akpabio, Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo and his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, responsible if she and her supporters were attacked.

The ICIR reported that the ongoing case comes amid mixed feelings surrounding Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was suspended from the Senate earlier this year. Her suspension sparked widespread criticisms and allegations of political persecution by Akpabio.

She had accused Akpabio of targeting her after she rejected his alleged sexual advances, claiming that her suspension was orchestrated to silence her.

She made the allegations after she refused to accept a new seating arrangement in the Senate Chamber, which led to Akpabio ordering the sergeant-at-arms to eject her from the chamber.