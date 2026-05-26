Amaechi, Hayatu-Deen reject ADC presidential primary over alleged rigging

TWO of the three presidential aspirants of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, on Tuesday rejected the party’s presidential primary over alleged rigging and voter disenfranchisement.

The protests came as the party continued collation of results from the nationwide exercise held on Monday, May 25., ahead of the 2027 presidential election

Amaechi, a former Minister of Transportation, in a statement, on his X handle, said the process was neither free nor transparent.

“Following reports of widespread voter disenfranchisement in most parts of the country during the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primaries yesterday, I unequivocally reject the concocted results being announced,” he said.

Amaechi alleged that about 80 per cent of party members were denied the opportunity to vote.

“There’s no way that about eighty per cent of members of the party were not allowed to vote, and you expect me to accept such results,” he said.

He stressed that ADC could not be engaging in the same practices it accused the ruling All Progressives Congress and the Independent National Electoral Commission of committing.

“A party that criticises the ruling APC and INEC for vote buying, rigging and writing of results cannot be engaging in vote buying, writing of results, and other electoral malpractices that leads to the disenfranchisement of voters who are party members,” he added.

Hayatu-Deen also rejected the process and announced that he would not attend the official declaration of the results.

“I will not be attending the announcement of the ADC presidential election results today. I am concerned by reports from across the country of widespread vote rigging, some of which I myself observed, and will therefore be taking advice on my next steps,” he said.

Reacting to the allegations, the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi in an interview om Channels Television, said the party had not established any evidence of irregularities.

“We don’t have any evidence to be able to support his position or to deny his position because we’ve not collated the results,” Abdullahi said.

“We’ve not noticed any pattern in the result, and we’ve not seen enough to be able to establish a pattern,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ADC announced that collation of results had begun at the party’s national secretariat.

In a statement on its official handle, the party said the process reflected its commitment to transparency and internal democracy.

The latest crisis adds to the internal challenges that have trailed the opposition coalition built around the ADC ahead of the 2027 elections.

The coalition had attracted key opposition figures, including former governors Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, who joined the platform as part of efforts to build a united front against President Bola Tinubu of the APC ahead of 2027.

However, both politicians dumped the coalition earlier this month and moved to the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, amid internal disputes and legal wranglings within the ADC.