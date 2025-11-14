2027: Is opposition politics on the verge of extinction in Nigeria?

IN recent months, Nigeria’s political climate has been confronted with a series of crises between opposition actors and state institutions. From police summons to attacks on rallies, the narrative is punctuated by claims of intimidation, suppression, and shrinking space for opposing voices.

Summons and sealed offices

On September 5, 2025, the Kaduna State Police Command extended invitations to former governor and opposition figure, Nasir El-Rufai, along with six senior members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), for questioning on allegations including criminal conspiracy, incitement of public disturbance, mischief, and causing grievous hurt.

The invitation, signed by the police’s Deputy Commissioner in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Uzainu Abdullahi, instructed the invitees to appear on September 8 to clarify complaints lodged by unnamed complainants.

At the same time, the ADC office in Kaduna was sealed off by the police just hours before planned meetings. The police maintained that the sealing and summonses were part of their mandate to preserve peace in the state, while critics accused them of targeting legitimate political activity.

El-Rufai declined physical attendance at the summons, sending lawyers instead, and lodged a complaint with the Police Service Commission (PSC) requesting review of what he called “unprofessional conduct” and alleged abuse of the Police Act.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) charged that the police and state actors had conspired with political thugs to sabotage peaceful opposition gatherings across Kaduna, Lagos, and Imo states.

ADC also responded to the summons by accusing the federal government of leveraging the police to intimidate opposition, describing the move as a broader assault on democracy.

The party demanded withdrawal of the invitations, unsealing of its offices, and public disclosure of the complaints’ authors.

Violence and rally disruptions

In Lagos, a rally organised by the ADC to welcome Peter Obi and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour was invaded by suspected thugs wielding cutlasses and clubs.

The attackers targeted participants, caused injuries and damaged property, and appeared to overwhelmed police forces present.

Rhodes-Vivour claimed the attacks were coordinated in tandem with police actions: “They locked the gates; said we could not hold our event … In a church, they led thugs in, who came in and scattered everything.”

In response, the Lagos State Police described the allegations as false and insisted that deployed personnel acted professionally without bias. However, critics argued that silencing opposition rallies while protecting or enabling ruling party activity reflects a tilt in state enforcement power.

Coalitions and defections add pressure

The tensions above unfold against the backdrop of a growing opposition coalition and a wave of defections that challenge the balance of power in Nigeria. In July 2025, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, El-Rufai, former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi, and others launched a new party application, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), to challenge the dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Still, defections from opposition ranks have surged. Against this trend, the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria warned that the suppression of opposition voices and realignments appears to be driving Nigeria towards a de facto one-party state.

On Tuesday, October 14, the Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, officially defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All-Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor made the declaration during a statewide broadcast, describing the decision as a necessary step to connect Enugu and the South-East region to the central government in Abuja.

“Today, after a long reflection, we have decided to join the APC,” Mbah Mbah said.

He also stressed that his defection is in the best interest of the region, adding that so many things are still unfolding.

Mbah’s defection came after the defection of the Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori and Akwa Ibom governor, Umo Eno, also moved to the ruling APC.

In political commentary, some analysts attribute current developments to “hyper politics,” where political showmanship overshadows substantive democratic practice. They argue that constant politicking masks a weakening of accountability, inclusion, and policy responsiveness.

PDP in tethers as Atiku, other bigwigs endorse coalition ADC ahead of 2027

Meanwhile, the biggest opposition PDP, has been struggling to stay relevant in Nigerian politics following significant challenges confronting the party.

The internal discord has fractured the party’s leadership and raised questions about its future viability.

The PDP’s leadership void and indecisiveness have deepened internal divisions within the party, which once claimed to be Africa’s largest. National Chairman Umar Damagum’s perceived loyalty to certain party members and failure to address internal grievances have deepened cracks.

The current issues within the PDP, a party that ruled the country for 16 years, started from its 2023 presidential primaries. At the controversial primaries in 2022, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike clashed, a situation that set the stage for a prolonged discord.

A fragile democratic space

Opposition leaders have also accused federal agencies of being weaponised against dissent. Former Vice President Atiku alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is used to harass and intimidate opposition members. He cited the arrest of ex-Governor Tambuwal as part of a pattern of targeting coalition actors.

The series of events, which includes police action against El-Rufai and ADC to rally disruptions and pressure on institutions, raises fundamental questions about how permissible it remains to oppose the government in practice. Though Nigeria retains a formally multiparty system, critics argue that the playing field is shrinking.

As institutions, opposition actors, civil society groups, judges, and ordinary citizens navigate these pressures, the capacity for political contest remains under strain. Whether opposition parties can survive and flourish in such an environment may well determine whether Nigeria’s democracy is resilient—or only intolerable.

As the ruling APC and opposition parties navigate the 2027 election terrain, Nigerians are yearning for a better future. Their interests revolve around achieving a more prosperous, stable, and united nation.

Analysts say this desire for a better Nigeria encompasses various aspects, including economic stability, good governance, security, peace, and quality education.