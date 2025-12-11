Fani-Kayode, Dambazau, Omokri, others scale first phase of Senate screening

THE Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs has screened non-career ambassadorial nominees forwarded by President Bola Tinubu.

Among those who appeared before the committee on the second day of the screening on Thursday were former ministers, Femi Fani-Kayode and Abdulrahman Dambazau, former presidential aide Reno Omokri, former Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, former presidential aide Senator Ita Enang, and former Independent National Electoral Commission Chairman, Yakubu Mahmood.

After the brief introductions, the nominees were invited to “take a bow and leave,” consistent with Senate tradition, on the grounds that they had previously been screened by the chamber and had demonstrated long records of public service. Their confirmation now awaits ratification by the full Senate.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele justified the continued application of the “take a bow and go” privilege for select nominees, noting that it is reserved for individuals with proven and verifiable public service records.

He added that anyone who had served in the National Assembly automatically qualifies for the exemption.

The nominees faced questions on their grasp of Nigeria’s foreign policy, bilateral engagements, and plans for promoting the nation’s diplomatic and economic interests.

However, Senators Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) and Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) engaged in a heated exchange over the ambassadorial nomination of former presidential aide Reno Omokri.

The tension reportedly escalated moments after Oshiomhole began commenting on Omokri’s nomination.

“Look, I cannot be intimidated by people who go here and there. After all, we see people on television questioning this list,” Oshiomhole said.

Ndume immediately insisted that Senate procedure must be followed.

“The procedure is that if there is a motion on the ground, it should be seconded. If it is not seconded, it’s dead,” he said.

The committee Chairman, Abubakar Bello (APC, Niger North) struggled to regain order as the session turned rowdy. “Senator Adams, your time is going. Please conclude,” he said.

“All right! Mr. Chairman, I think I need to speak on this in the public interest, with particular reference to the nomination of Reno. We cannot pretend we have not heard stories,” Oshiomhole responded.

Ndume insisted that there was no petition before the Senate on the matter, saying “The Senate is not a joke!”

“When I talk, those who have not been governors should listen. You have to have that large heart for forgiveness. For me, President Bola Tinubu has shown real quality – that the fact that you criticised me during the election and abused me doesn’t mean I should not appoint you,” Oshiomhole replied.

Ndume, responded “You have never dreamed of being a senator when I became one.”

The Committee Chairman intervened and restored order.

Throughout the confrontation, Omokri sat rigidly in his seat, unsure how the clash might influence the Senate’s view of his nomination.