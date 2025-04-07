Amnesty International slams Nigerian security forces over crackdown on protesters

AMNESTY International (AI) Nigeria has slammed the attacks by Nigerian security forces on protesters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and Abuja.

AI also condemned the attack on protesters in Damaturu, Yobe State.

The global human rights organisation described the attacks as alarming and unacceptable.

AI, in a statement released on its X handle on Monday, April 7, said it is deeply concerned by security forces’ attacks on protesters.

“Amnesty International is deeply concerned by security forces’ attacks on protesters in Abuja and Port Harcourt. Protesters and journalists were beaten in Port Harcourt.

“In Damaturu, Yobe state, 4 activists have been unlawfully arrested. These atrocities are unacceptable & must be investigated,” the group tweeted.

The ICIR reported that operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Monday, April 7, fired tear gas canisters at protesters in Port Harcourt and Abuja, disrupting a demonstration organised by the Take It Back Movement.

The protesters had converged at Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, around 9 am to demand the repeal of the Cybercrime Act and call for responsible leadership, but were met by a heavy deployment of police officers who insisted the protest would not hold, according to a Channels Television report.

In Abuja, the Punch reported that the FCT police dispersed protesters, who had gathered peacefully to express their grievances, with tear gas in the Maitama area of the capital city.

The ICIR reported that the crackdown came barely 24 hours after the NPF issued a statement urging the group to shelve the planned protest, describing it as ‘ill-timed and mischievous.’

The police said the protest coincided with National Police Day, a newly declared holiday set aside by the federal government to honour police officers.

Force Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement issued on Sunday, April 6, had accused the organisers of attempting to “malign” the image of the police, warning that the demonstration could disrupt official activities attended by both local and international dignitaries.

The Police believed that holding protests on such a significant day could ‘malign the image of the Nigeria Police and the nation as a whole.’

However, members of the Take It Back Movement, on Monday, proceeded with the protest in parts of the country.

In Lagos, the demonstrators could be seen (archived here) raising placards and banners that read, ‘Any law that forbids us from speaking out truths against oppression in Nigeria is no longer a law but shackles of slavery.’

In Ibadan, Oyo State, protesters marched through the streets with banners calling for ‘good governance and the total repeal of the Cybercrime Act.’

According to pictures and videos shared from the locations by the movement on its X page, the protests have been peaceful without threat from the security operatives. The Take It Back Movement, a civic group known for its vocal criticism of government policies, had announced mass protests across several states, including the Federal Capital Territory.

The demonstration, according to the group, is aimed at drawing attention to the ‘bad governance’ and shrinking civic space in Nigeria. According to one of the organisation’s announcements on social media, the “Cybercrime Act creates an environment of fear and censorship. We must #RepealCyberCrimeAct for a free Nigeria!”