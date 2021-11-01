28.9 C
Abuja

Anambra election: PDP candidate, Ozigbo, says education, health are his priorities

Bankole Abe
Valentine Ozigbo
Peoples Democratic Party flagbearer Val Ozigbo, a former MD and CEO of Transcorp, is seen as a breath of fresh air

THE People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the forthcoming November 6th governorship election Valentine Ozigbo has said that education and health will be his priorities if given a chance to be governor.

Ozigbo, former President of Transcorp, said this in the governorship debate organised by Arise TV in collaboration with the ‘Enough Is Enough’ group.

In his words, “For me, health and education rank the first on what we can do. We are to increase efficiency and reward commitment.”

“On health, we will provide better facilities at the primary health level, and more access so people can just go and have access to health.”

On education, Ozigbo emphasised the need to prioritise education and encourage partnership.

“When it comes to education, it is important we understand that it is about our future. APGA government has done nothing about education in Anambra State. I will focus on affordability and quality education.

“It’s about making sure you train the teachers and hold them responsible. It’s about a partnership with the private sector. We need to unleash the power of the private sector.”

He said, “Let me tell Ndi Anambra, the women, traders, youths, we don’t need anybody who doesn’t know what it means to serve, we need people with right content of character which today PDP represents. The PDP is that party to watch. Right promise, right commitment. I want to make Anambra the best state you have ever seen.”

Two other candidates participated in the debate, Andy Uba of The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chukwuma Soludo Of The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

