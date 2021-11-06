Anambra election: Voters protest INEC’s face-mask rule in Awka South

— 1 min read

SOME voters have expressed their displeasure over the face-mask rule set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the ongoing Anambra governorship election.

The voters, which were seen at Ward 9 Ezimezi in Amawbia, Awka South Local of the state, described the commission’s ‘no facemask, no voting’ rule as total rubbish.

A former member of Anambra State House of Assembly Chikodi Aghanya, who spoke on behalf of the voters, vowed they would not abide by INEC’s instruction of facemask.

“We can’t take that instruction from you,” he said.

“This is rubbish.

“How can you ask these old people here to go back to their homes to go and bring face masks before they will be allowed to vote? If you do that here, you will see our true colour.”

Speaking about the situation, the presiding officer, whose name The ICIR could not confirm, vowed that the instruction would be obeyed to the latter.

He asked the voters to go back and put on their face masks before they were allowed to vote.

“That was INEC instruction and we will obey it to the letter,” he said.

“We have hand sanitisers here. We have our face masks on. They should go and have theirs. It’s a simple instruction they must obey.”

He also mentioned that they were having network challenges to operate some of their tools.