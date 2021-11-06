24.9 C
Abuja

Anambra election: Voters protest INEC’s face-mask rule in Awka South

News
Vincent Ufuoma

Related

1min read

SOME voters have expressed their displeasure over the face-mask rule set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the ongoing Anambra governorship election.

The voters, which were seen at Ward 9 Ezimezi in Amawbia, Awka South Local of the state, described the commission’s ‘no facemask, no voting’ rule as total rubbish.

A former member of Anambra State House of Assembly Chikodi Aghanya, who spoke on behalf of the voters, vowed they would not abide by INEC’s instruction of facemask.

“We can’t take that instruction from you,” he said.

“This is rubbish.

“How can you ask these old people here to go back to their homes to go and bring face masks before they will be allowed to vote? If you do that here, you will see our true colour.”

Speaking about the situation, the presiding officer, whose name The ICIR could not confirm, vowed that the instruction would be obeyed to the latter.

- Advertisement -

He asked the voters to go back and put on their face masks before they were allowed to vote.

“That was INEC instruction and we will obey it to the letter,” he said.

“We have hand sanitisers here. We have our face masks on. They should go and have theirs. It’s a simple instruction they must obey.”

He also mentioned that they were having network challenges to operate some of their tools.

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Anambra election: Voters protest INEC’s face-mask rule in Awka South

SOME voters have expressed their displeasure over the face-mask rule set by the Independent...
Breaking News

Anambra election: Policeman releases gunshots at food vendor’s spot

A POLICEMAN, who is part of a mobile patrol unit, released gunshots at Aroma...
LIVE

LIVE UPDATE: Anambra Governorship Election 2021

News

Photos: Amotekun nab 18 suspected bandits with cache of ammunition in Ondo State

NOT less than 18-persons suspected to be bandits have been arrested in Ondo State...
News

Nigerians in U.S. appeal for quick re-opening of San Francisco Consulate

NIGERIANS in the West Coast of the United States have appealed to the Federal...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAnambra election: Policeman releases gunshots at food vendor’s spot

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.