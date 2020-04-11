Another Covid-19 patient dies in Lagos private hospital due to complications

AKIN Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health on Saturday disclosed that another Covid-19 patient has died in a Lagos private hospital due to complications.



Abayomi, while giving an update on coronavirus in the state in a series of tweet through his verified Twitter handle made the announcement.

This brings the total number of coronavirus deaths in the state to four.

“Eight new cases of COVID-19 infections on April 10, 2020. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos State to 166,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

“Three of the confirmed cases have been transferred to Ogun State which is their place of residence,” he added.

The Commissioner noted that additional seven COVID-19 patients, who have fully recovered, have been discharged after testing negative twice.

“The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos State is now 46,” he said.

“We are, however, saddened by the death of another patient from COVID-19-related complications in a private hospital in Lagos.”

Abayomi however, urged the people to keep obeying social distancing rules to stay safe.

It will be recalled that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), announced 17new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria on Friday, where eight of it was from Lagos and thereby bringing the total cases in the country to 305.