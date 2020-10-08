fbpx

Another gas explosion kills eight, injures three, destroys 25 houses in Lagos

By Lukman ABOLADE

AN early morning gas explosion Thursday killed eight, injured three persons while many properties have were destroyed in Baruwa area of Alimosho Local Government of Lagos State.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) after an initial assessment of the incident said so far, eight persons have been confirmed dead.

He added that three injured persons have been rescued stating that the explosion razed 25 houses, 16 shops, and a primary school.

“The explosion occurred and the agency activated a response plan. Initial disaster assessment is as follows: casualties still being assessed but eight fatalities have been identified so far, 25 houses that are mostly bungalows, 16 lock-up shops and one primary school have been affected,” Oke-Osanyintolu.

Speaking on the cause of the fire accident, Ibrahim Farinloye, the acting Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) disclosed that the explosion occurred at about 20 minutes to 6 am on Thursday.

“At about 20 minutes to 6 a.m., at Candos Road, Baruwa Inside, Lagos, an Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) filled tanker was in the process of discharging at the Best Roof Plant Station and the Station Generator was on and from where it was reported that explosion erupted, Farinloye narrated.

This is coming less than two weeks after an explosion from a gas tanker injured 30 persons, destroyed 15 vehicles as well as 23 buildings in Iju Ishaga area of Lagos State.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the September 24 tanker explosion was caused by a tanker operated by Mana Gas Limited carrying 30 tonnes of  LPG exploded.

 

