EFCC returns 39 motorcycles, other diverted empowerment items to NDE

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) says its Sokoto Zonal Office has handed over 39 motorcycles and other items meant for constituency empowerment recovered from a contractor to the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in the state.

Wilson Uwujaren, Head of Media and Publicity, at the EFCC disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday though without naming the contractor that diverted the items.

“They are diverted constituency empowerment items, recovered from a contractor with the Directorate,” he stated.

According to Uwujaren, the handed over items include 39 motorcycles (24 assembled and 15 unassembled), 22 grinding machines and 10 units of sewing machines.

He added that the items were handed over to the NDE for onward disbursement to the appropriate beneficiaries.

Bawa Usman Kaltungo, the Sokoto Zonal Head of the EFCC while handing over the items, described the development as a milestone in the fight against corruption, according to the statement.

While taking possession of the items on Wednesday, Eunice John Danmallam, the state coordinator, NDE Sokoto office, commended the commission for the recovery.

Danmallam added that the onward distribution of the items to constituents in Isa/Sabon Birni Federal Constituency of the state would be equitably done.