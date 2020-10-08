Just like Clinton in 2016, New York Times endorses Joe Biden for President

THE New York Times editorial board has endorsed Joe Biden, the United States Democratic Party presidential candidate who is contesting against current President, Donald Trump for the White House seat.

The global newspaper threw its support behind the former vice president weeks before the US Presidential election.

The endorsement offered a rebuke of the Trump’s administration, saying that Biden is offering an anxious, exhausted nation something beyond policy or ideology.

“Biden has vowed to “restore the soul of America”, which it said is a painful reminder that the country is weaker, angrier, less hopeful, and more divided than it was four years ago.

“Biden is offering an anxious, exhausted nation something beyond policy or ideology and a campaign is rooted in steadiness, experience, compassion and decency,” the New York Times said.

“Biden has vowed to be a president for all Americans, even those who do not support him. In previous elections, such a promise might have sounded trite or treacly.”

“Today, the idea that the president should have the entire nation’s interests at heart feels almost revolutionary. Mr. Biden has also vowed to “restore the soul of America.” It is a painful reminder that the country is weaker, angrier, less hopeful, and more divided than it was four years ago.”

It also said, “With this promise, Biden is assuring the public that he recognises the magnitude of what the next president is being called upon to do. Thankfully, he is well suited to the challenge — perhaps particularly so.”

The editorial, which will appear in print on Tuesday, described a Biden presidency for the American public and also stating that it would repair the enormous damage inflicted on America’s global reputation.

“He has an unusually rich grasp of and experience in foreign policy, which, as traditionally understood, has not played a central role in the presidential race — though the pandemic, the climate crisis, a more assertive China and disinformation wars against the American public argue strongly that it should. The next president will face the task of repairing the enormous damage inflicted on America’s global reputation.”

The paper endorsement of Biden is similar to the route it took in 2016 when it also endorsed then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton for president.

It had during the endorsement said the eventual winner, Donald Trump, disclosed nothing concrete about himself or his plans while promising the moon and offering the stars on layaway.