Court orders arrest of Sani-Omolori, ex-NASS clerk over alleged N400m fraud

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted an ex parte motion seeking the immediate arrest of Mohammed Omolori, a former Clerk of the National Assembly over allegation of N400 million fraud.

Justice Suleman Belgore, issued the warrant of arrest on Omolori following an ex parte motion filed by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), according to Premium Times.

In the application marked M/8728/2020, EFCC told the court that Omolori had ignored several invitations by the commission over a petition that was received against him.

The anti-graft Commission stated that it was investigating a petition, alleging diversion of 14 Toyota Hilux vehicles and 13 Peugeot 508 valued at over N400 million.

According to the Commission, as part of its investigation activities, it invited the Secretary of the National Assembly Commission, Adamu Fika, Oluseye Ajakaye and others to its office.

It further stated that the invitees made revelations indicting Omolori, following which letters were sent to him on November 4, 2019, which Omolori failed to honour.

EFCC added that it sent another letter to him on March 16, 2020, which he still failed to honour.

The Commission noted that it was left with no option than to approach the court for a warrant of arrest to be issued against Omolori.

Following remarks by the EFCC counsel S.N. Robert, Belgore granted an immediate warrant of arrest the former NASS clerk.

“It is clear to me that Section 3 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015 can be invoked in the circumstances of this case in granting this application and I so do,”Belgore said

“Warrant of immediate arrest is hereby issued against Mohammed Omolori, the former Clerk of the National Assembly forthwith.”