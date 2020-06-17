APC appoints Hilliard Etta to act in Ajimobi’s capacity, Uzodinma heads Edo primary committee

THE National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Hilliard Etta, the party’s National Vice-Chairman (South-South) to act on behalf of Abiola Ajimobi who was appointed on Tuesday as the acting National Chairman.

In a statement signed by Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary on Wednesday, the NWC announced that the unanimous appointment of Hilliard Etta, became important due to Ajimobi’s unavoidable absence.

“Due to Sen. Ajimobi’s unavoidable absence, NWC unanimously appointed the Party’s National Vice Chairman (South South), Prince Hilliard Etta to act on Sen. Ajimobi’s behalf, an action backed by the party’s constitution which empowers the NWC to appoint one of its members in an acting capacity and stipulates that the acting National chairman must be from the zone of the National Chairman,” part of the statement read.

Issa-Onilu added that the decision is backed by the party’s constitution.

The party also appointed Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State, and Ajibola Bashiru as the chairman and secretary, respectively, of the Edo State primary election committee slated to hold June 22.

Other members of the committee include Abdullahi Abass, Ibrahim Sabo, Ocho Obioma, Hajia Amina Lantana Muhammed and Gbenga Elegbeleye.

It also appointed Professor Mustapha Bello and Dr. Kayode Ajulo as the Chairman and Secretary for the five-man Primary Election Appeal committee. Others in the committee include Umar Ahmed, Nasiru Ibrahim Junju and Rasaq Mahmud Bamu

Following the judgment of Appeal Court that upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of APC, the NWC announced Ajimobi, a former governor of Oyo State as the party’s acting National Chairman.

But Ajimobi who is reported to be sick due to complications from COVID-19 was not able to appear on Wednesday at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja.

Earlier on Wednesday, Victor Giadom, Deputy National Chairman of APC (South South) declared himself acting National Chairman of the party and also nullified the disqualification of Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State by the Screen Committee from contesting the governorship primary election in the state on June 22.

However, in a swift reaction, the NWC maintained that Ajimobi remains the party’s acting National Chairman.

The NWC also disowned Giadom, insisting that his membership of the NWC ceased when he resigned to contest the Deputy Governorship position in Rivers State.

Hilliard Eta, who addressed the media soon after Giadom left the party Secretariat, said preparations for the Edo Governorship primary was on course.