APC convention: Tinubu admits electricity woes, rejects one-party state claims

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has said his administration is tackling Nigeria’s persistent electricity crisis while dismissing claims that his party – the All Progressives Congress (APC) – is pushing the country towards a one-party state.

Speaking on Friday at the fourth Elective National Convention of the APC in Abuja, Tinubu acknowledged ongoing problems in the power sector, including debts and outdated infrastructure.

“We continue to face legacy issues such as electricity supply, debts to GENCOs and gas suppliers, and antiquated transmission infrastructure,” he said.

The president disclosed that the government had unveiled plans to improve electricity supply through structural reforms.

“Recently, we announced plans to address this by establishing the Grid Asset Management Company, which will inject approximately 1,600 megawatts into a new grid corridor,” Tinubu stated.

On concerns about Nigeria drifting into a one-party system, the president said the APC did not support such an arrangement, stressing the importance of opposition in a democracy.

“Let me reiterate, especially to those who often lament and misunderstand us: we do not seek a one-party state,” he said.

Tinubu’s claim came amid the fact that 32 of Nigeria’s 36 governors are his party members.

He added that democratic growth depends on active political competition and constructive criticism.

“Democracy thrives on vibrant and healthy competition. As a statesman and political leader, I believe in a credible opposition—one that can challenge, question and help refine policies. That is how statecraft improves, and good governance is achieved. That is how nations advance,” he said.

The president, however, criticised opposition parties over their stance on the Electoral Act 2026, describing their attacks as unhelpful.

“While we welcome criticism, the constant attacks by opposition groups on the Electoral Act 2026 are a disservice to the Nigerian people,” Tinubu said.

He maintained that the law followed due processes, including public hearings, and reflects efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral system.

Tinubu said his administration remained committed to upholding the rule of law, ensuring credible elections, and building a “stronger, secure, and united nation.”

The ICIR reported that Tinubu had staked his re-election bid on constant electricity supply. The president is currently overwhelmed with myriad problems in the electricity sector, with electorates calling him out on the failed promise.

The president had said during the presidential campaign in 2023, “If I do not provide steady electricity in my first four years, do not vote for me in the second term…”

His promise has put him on the spot and has elicited reactions from Nigerians, including opposition party stalwarts especially as Nigerians continue to suffer erratic power supply.

Similarly, political developments in recent months have triggered debates over the strength of opposition parties, following defections of some opposition heavyweights, especially governors into the ruling APC.

The trend has raised concerns among critics about the possibility of weakening opposition voices, a key element in a functioning democracy.