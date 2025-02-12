APC director abductors demand N350m ransom

THE kidnappers of the director of administration at the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat in Abuja, Adekunle Raif Adeniji, are reportedly demanding N350 million ransom for his release.

They have been in touch with his family and threatened that the payment must be made for him to be freed.

Adeniji’s family member told Daily Trust he would not be released until the ransom was paid.

The ICIR reports that Adeniji was appointed as the APC director of administration in August 2024. He took over after Alaba Adediwura resigned from the post.

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) at the party’s secretariat has yet to issue an official statement regarding the ransom demand.

Adeniji was abducted by gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles in the Chikakore area of Kubwa within the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory two weeks ago.

The bandits attacked the community on Sunday, January 26, and abducted five residents.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

According to police sources, the bandits raided the Health Center extension area of Chikakore at around 11 pm, abducting a family of four, including one Adesiyan Akinropo, his wife, their son, and Adeniji, who visited them. A neighbour to the abducted family was also whisked away.

A woman was reportedly brutally hit with a gun butt during the attack, leading to a severe head injury that left her bleeding profusely. She was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The ICIR reported that the FCT Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement through its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh.

Adeniji’s brother’s wife, Esther, reportedly lost her life in the incident, and her body was found the following morning in the Ijah-Gbagyi community of Tafa Local Government Area in Niger State.