APC disqualifies 105 Kwara Assembly aspirants ahead of 2027 polls

AHEAD of the 2027 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State has dropped 105 aspirants from the race for the State House of Assembly tickets following the party’s screening exercise.

The screening outcome, displayed at the APC secretariat in Ilorin on Thursday, showed that several lawmakers seeking another term in office failed to scale through the process and were marked ‘uncleared’ by the panel.

The names of the affected politicians appeared in an official document titled, “All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Nomination of Candidates for the 2027 General Election.”

Checks showed that 158 aspirants purchased nomination forms to contest the Assembly election under the ruling party, but only 53 were approved to continue with the process.

In Kwara Central, nearly all lawmakers seeking re-election were successful in the screening. The only exception was the representative of Alanamu/Ajikobi Constituency, Ayishat Alanamu, who did not make the list of cleared aspirants.

The exercise recorded more casualties in Kwara South, where a number of serving lawmakers were unable to secure approval from the committee.

Among them were. Ganiyu Salahu of Omupo Constituency and. Owolabi Rasaq of Share/Oke-Ode Constituency, both from Ifelodun Local Government Area.

Other lawmakers affected by the decision include Bamigboye Joseph of Oke-Ero Constituency, Omotosho Rasaq representing Isin Constituency, and Yusuf Gbenga of Essa/Shawo/Igboidun Constituency.

Meanwhile, lawmakers from Oyun Local Government Area, including the Deputy Speaker of the House, Ojo Oyebode, were cleared by the committee.

In Kwara North Senatorial District, the two lawmakers from Moro Local Government Area who are seeking re-election also made it through the screening.

The member representing Edu Constituency, Issa Gideon, was equally denied clearance. Gideon is currently serving a suspension from the Assembly over allegations of misconduct and actions said to have damaged the image of the legislature.

The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu-Salihu, did not obtain a nomination form to return to the Assembly. Salihu is widely seen as one of the major contenders for the APC governorship ticket after reportedly participating in the party’s screening in Abuja ahead of the primaries.

Also absent from the Assembly race was Ganiyu Gabriel, who represents Ekiti Constituency. He is believed to be preparing for a House of Representatives bid for the Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency seat.

Addressing party members before the screening began, the chairman of the committee, Success Musa, a professor, described the large number of aspirants as evidence of the APC’s growing influence in the state.

“I learnt we have 158 aspirants for the House of Assembly alone. That is democracy. That is what APC represents. It is the leadership shown by the chairman and our governor,” he said.

The development has reportedly created uncertainty among some lawmakers and their supporters, especially those hoping to secure second or third-term tickets under the ruling party.

Kwara State currently has 24 lawmakers in its House of Assembly, representing constituencies spread across the state’s 16 local government areas.

The latest development in Kwara comes days after a similar controversy in Rivers State, where the APC screened out 65 aspirants linked to Governor Siminalayi Fubara ahead of the party’s primaries for the 2027 elections.