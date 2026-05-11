65 aspirants linked to Fubara screened out in Rivers APC primaries

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has screened out 65 aspirants, including former factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Victor Oko Jumbo, from participating in the party’s state assembly primaries ahead of the 2027 elections in Rivers State.

According to Daily Trust, many of the disqualified aspirants are believed to be politically aligned with Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, while aspirants linked to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, scaled through the screening process.

The newspaper reported that the APC screening committee cleared 33 aspirants after reviewing their credentials and confirming that they satisfied the conditions required by the party to contest in the primaries.

A document said to contain the outcome of the exercise was reportedly signed by the chairman of the committee, Muraina Ajibola, alongside three other members.

The list of those cleared to participate in the primaries include; Maol Dumle, ​Major M. Jack, Nwabochi Frankline, ​Ofiks K. Christopher, ​Enemi Alabo George, ​Tonye Smart Adoki, Tekenari W. Granville, Azeru Opara, Igwe Obey Aforji, ​Opuende Lolo Isaiah, Ukalikpe Napoleon, ​Hope Ugwumadu, ​Kenneth Minimah, ​Justina Aniton Okorji, ​Onyema Rex Nwankwo, ​Jumbo Soparagha, Wami Solomon, ​Gift Esede Ali, ​Ejekwu Chisa Nathan and ​Peter E. Abbey.

Others include; ​Loolo Bulabari Henrietta, ​Barida Alice Samuel, ​Ohanuna Bright, ​Kue Yeghene Nwankwo Chimezie C., ​Emeji Gloria Chika, ​Ejekwu, Ezebunwo Leslie, ​Okpokipou Peters, ​Arnold O. Davids, Gerald C. Oforji, ​Amadi Promise Amadi, ​Opuene Thompson Atekebo and ​Amakri Awowari.

Among those denied clearance was Chijioke Ihunwo, a former chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and Fubara’s known ally.

The report noted that 98 aspirants obtained nomination forms and appeared before the screening panel at the APC secretariat in Port Harcourt during the weekend exercise.

The ICIR reported on Sunday, May 10, that Fubara hurriedly left the Abuja venue of the APC screening after appearing before the screening exercise.

Fubara declined to speak with journalists after leaving the venue, responding “No comment” when asked about the outcome of the screening exercise and the political situation in Rivers State.

The development comes amid growing political tension in Rivers State following Fubara’s prolonged rift with his predecessor, Wike, over the control of the state’s political structure.

Fubara, a 51-year-old trained accountant and River State former Accountant-General, emerged governor in 2023 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform before later defecting to the APC in December 2025.

His administration became engulfed in a bitter political crisis that led to a split in the Rivers State House of Assembly and a fierce power struggle with Wike.

In March 2025, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the state and suspended Fubara alongside members of the state House of Assembly. He restored the governor and the state lawmakers after six months.