2023: Wike disowns suit against Atiku

RIVERS State governor Nyesom Wike has disowned a suit that is seeking to remove Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections.

Reports emerged on Friday that Wike and one Newgent Ekamon had asked an Abuja Federal High Court to declare him (Wike) the presidential candidate of the PDP.

According to the suit numbered FHC/ABJ/CS/782/2022, the plaintiffs hinged their claims on the grounds that the withdrawal of Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal during the primary election conferred undue advantage on Atiku, aiding his emergence as the party’s presidential flagbearer.

But in a chat with THISDAY Newspaper on Friday, Wike disowned the suit.

“I don’t know anything about the so-called suit. I did not ask anyone to file any suit for me,” Wike said.

He described the suit as the handiwork of mischief makers who wanted to use him to score cheap political goals.

The governor added, “I don’t know the lawyers. Am I a kid to be filing a suit at this time? I had 14 days after the primary within which to have filed any suit. I didn’t do that then. Is it two months after primary I will file a suit?”