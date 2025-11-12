AGIS, Land Office ban staff from using phones, iPads, hours after Wike-Naval officer’s rift

THE Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS) and the Department of Land Administration have directed their staff from Grade Level 14 and below to stop using android phones, iPads and related devices within their facilities, effective December 1, 2025.

The order came hours after an altercation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and a military officer in the nation’s capital.

The order, meant to take effect immediately, was later suspended till December 1 through another directive.

The ICIR obtained the two circulars containing the orders on Wednesday, November 12.

Part of the first circular reads, “This is to inform all staff of AGIS and Department of Land Administration that with effect from Wednesday, 12th November, 2025, there shall be a ban on the use of mobile phones within the office premises for all officers on salary Grade Level (SGL) 14 and below.

“For the avoidance of doubt, affected staff are not permitted to enter the premises with their mobile phones henceforth. All concerned officers are hereby advised to comply strictly and be guided accordingly.”

However, by Wednesday afternoon, another memo emerged suspending the total phone ban. It maintained that from December 1, only “torchlight phones” would be allowed into the AGIS and Lands Offices, effectively barring the use of Android or smart devices.

“Sequel to the earlier directives on use of phones, I am directed to inform all officers on Grade Level 14 and below that the ban has been temporarily suspended. Consequently, with effect from 1st December.2025; the use of android devices (phones, iPads etc) will not be allowed into the office premises except torch light phones. Kindly note and make alternative arrangements,” the second memo read.

The ICIR reported that Wike had a confrontation with a Naval officer, A. M. Yarima, a lieutenant over an alleged land-grabbing case.

Wike in the video was captured angrily accusing the officer of unlawfully seizing a parcel of land and questioning why the military was claiming ownership of the property merely because it was linked to a former Chief of Naval Staff.

Nigerians, including the former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, reacted to the development.

Buratai, in a statement, demanded that Wike tender an “immediate and unequivocal” public apology to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Commander-in-Chief, the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria, and the officer whose honour, he said, was violated.

Similarly, the former Minister of Aviation and Corps Marshal and Chief Executive of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Osita Chidoka, said any law enforcement officer in uniform or plain clothes, represented the president and the sovereignty of the Nigerian state.

He said abusing such an officer was to diminish the authority of the nation.

However, a renown human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi, said the rule of law did not allow a Naval officer to secure a disputed plot of land.