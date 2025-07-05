Amaechi’s wife received N48bn from NDDC in one year, claims Wike

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has called on President Bola Tinubu to release the forensic audit report of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), alleging that former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi’s wife, Judith, received N48 billion under the guise of training women in the Niger Delta.

Wike made the call and allegation late Friday on Channels’ “Politics Today.”

He accused Amaechi’s wife of receiving N4 billion monthly for one year under the pretence of training women in the Niger Delta region.

“I call on Mr. President to release the forensic audit of NDDC. To Amechi’s wife’s company, every month, N4 billion, to train Niger Delta women for one year, N48 billion. And the forensic report audit is there,” Wike said.

He also claimed that former Attorney General Abubakar Malami concealed the document to shield those implicated in the audit.

“It was Malami, the Attorney General at the time, that killed that document to protect those who were concerned”, he stated.

The Minister stressed that if the document did not confirm his claims, he would resign from his position as the FCT Minister.

“If what I am saying is not in the document, I will resign as the Minister of FCT. I said I would resign. I don’t worship office” Wike added.

The minister also alleged that Amaechi lacked the necessary educational qualifications, as he questioned his educational background.

The ICIR reports that the minister’s comments came in response to Amaechi’s recent remark that “Wike’s wealth is questionable” when he appeared on the same TV programme on Thursday, July 3.

The ICIR further reports that both politicians are past governors of Rivers State. While Amaechi governed the state between 2007 and 2015, Wike succeeded him in 2015 and ended his two terms of four years apiece in 2023.

Both leaders led the state as members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). They soon fell apart after Wike took over power and Amaechi defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, led by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

While Wike held sway in Rivers as governor, Amaechi reigned in Abuja as Minister of Transportation.

However, it is believed that tensions between them have been heightened by a new coalition of opposition politicians, in which Amaechi plays a prominent role. The coalition is reportedly positioning itself to challenge Tinubu’s bid for a second term in 2027.

Furthermore, Malami, whom Wike accused of concealing documents, also recently left the APC to join the ADC. In recent times, he has been vocal in criticising the APC-led government, of which Wike is a part.

Speaking on the state of security in Kebbi State, he said, “I wonder how the Federal Government is not doing enough to protect the lives and properties of citizens, let alone the state and local governments.