29.1 C
Abuja

APC suspends Gombe senator over alleged anti-party activities

News
Harrison Edeh
Harrison Edeh

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Gombe State chapterof the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Senator Amos Bulus over alleged anti-party activities.

The suspension was announced in a statement released on Saturday, April 8, by Moses Kyari, the state APC Publicity Secretary.

Kyari also announced the suspension of a member of the House of Representatives, Yunusa Abubakar, who represents Yamaltu-Deba Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.

He said the lawmakers were suspended by their ward executives after they were found to have been engaged in anti-party activities during the 2023 general elections in the state.

Kyari said that the Senator was suspended by the Ward Executives of Bambam in Balanga Local Government Area of the state.

“He (Bulus) was suspended for anti-party activities at the just concluded general elections.

“This came about as result of a petition written from his ward which caused a five-man committee from the ward to investigate and get to the root of the matter, about two weeks ago,” he said.

Kyari explained that a committee was set up to investigate the matter adding that the committee invited the Senator but he could not defend himself, hence the panel recommended his suspension from the party.

He added that Abubakar’s suspension was based on the recommendations of a disciplinary committee which found him guilty of anti-party activities.

Kyari said the suspension of the lawmakers had been ratified by the state APC Executive Council.

The APC has embarked on suspension of high profile party members over perceived anti-party activities in the just concluded presidential and gubernatorial elections.

Some of the high profile names that were suspended by the party include:Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

A former Governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime was another high profile member of the ruling party expelled over alleged anti-party activities.

Author profile
Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Judiciary

Jigawa sacks Shari’ah court judge over N50,000 bribe

THE Jigawa State Judicial Service Commission has fired an Upper Shari’ah Court judge for...
News

Bayelsa boat mishap: Diri orders search for victims as corpses float ashore

BAYELSA state governor Duoye Diri has ordered relevant government and security agencies to join...
National News

IGP deploys newly promoted AIGs

THE Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has deployed the newly appointed Assistant...
Conflict and Security

Buhari condemns Benue killings, orders arrest of perpetrators

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent killings in Benue communities, ordering security agencies...
News

Pencom cautions against activities of ‘Pension Desk Practitioners’

THE National Pension Commission (PenCom) has called on the public to be mindful of...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Bayelsa boat mishap: Diri orders search for victims as corpses float ashore
Next article
Jigawa sacks Shari’ah court judge over N50,000 bribe

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.