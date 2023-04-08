APC suspends Gombe senator over alleged anti-party activities

THE Gombe State chapterof the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Senator Amos Bulus over alleged anti-party activities.

The suspension was announced in a statement released on Saturday, April 8, by Moses Kyari, the state APC Publicity Secretary.

Kyari also announced the suspension of a member of the House of Representatives, Yunusa Abubakar, who represents Yamaltu-Deba Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.

He said the lawmakers were suspended by their ward executives after they were found to have been engaged in anti-party activities during the 2023 general elections in the state.

Kyari said that the Senator was suspended by the Ward Executives of Bambam in Balanga Local Government Area of the state.

“He (Bulus) was suspended for anti-party activities at the just concluded general elections.

“This came about as result of a petition written from his ward which caused a five-man committee from the ward to investigate and get to the root of the matter, about two weeks ago,” he said.

Kyari explained that a committee was set up to investigate the matter adding that the committee invited the Senator but he could not defend himself, hence the panel recommended his suspension from the party.

He added that Abubakar’s suspension was based on the recommendations of a disciplinary committee which found him guilty of anti-party activities.

Kyari said the suspension of the lawmakers had been ratified by the state APC Executive Council.

The APC has embarked on suspension of high profile party members over perceived anti-party activities in the just concluded presidential and gubernatorial elections.

Some of the high profile names that were suspended by the party include:Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

A former Governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime was another high profile member of the ruling party expelled over alleged anti-party activities.