29.1 C
Abuja

Bayelsa boat mishap: Diri orders search for victims as corpses float ashore

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma OPARA
Cargo boat capsizes in Bayelsa

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

BAYELSA state governor Duoye Diri has ordered relevant government and security agencies to join the search for corpses still missing after a boat mishap in the Nembe Local Government Area (LGA) on Thursday April 6.

The directive was disclosed in a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Amanda Daniel on Saturday April 8.

“Governor Diri has directed the relevant government agencies, including security agencies, to collaborate in the search-and-rescue efforts and ensure the recovery of all missing persons,” the CPS noted.

The statement comes after some bodies were recovered along the waterways where the mishap occurred.

Speaking to The ICIR, Bayelsa Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Asinim Butswat confirmed that some corpses had been recovered, but did not disclose the number.

“I haven’t got the actual figure. This takes some time and we do not want to give information in bits. So by tomorrow, we will know the actual figure,” he said.

Passengers had been travelling from Yenegoa to the Brass Islands, in the boat, which was originally meant to transport cargo, when the accident occurred.

The governor, in his statement, noted that the boat was overloaded, leading to the accident.

“The boat was said to be carrying scores of passengers and goods worth millions of naira from Yenagoa to the Brass island and neighbouring communities when it suddenly went under, reportedly due to overloading,” the statement added.

Earlier, there were no reports of any casualties following the incident.

However, on Saturday, Chairman of the Maritime Workers Union in Bayelsa Ipigansi Ogoniba said at least three corpses had been discovered.

“The local boats are designed for heavy cargo and not for passengers, but people smuggle themselves into these boats and pay very little fares to operators.

“Unfortunately the regulation on the use of safety jackets is weak. The boats are not primarily meant for passengers; there is no manifest to ascertain the exact number of passengers on board,” Ogoniba said.

He said passengers aboard the boat were estimated to be about a hundred.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

APC suspends Gombe senator over alleged anti-party activities

THE Gombe State chapterof the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Senator Amos Bulus...
National News

IGP deploys newly promoted AIGs

THE Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has deployed the newly appointed Assistant...
Conflict and Security

Buhari condemns Benue killings, orders arrest of perpetrators

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent killings in Benue communities, ordering security agencies...
News

Pencom cautions against activities of ‘Pension Desk Practitioners’

THE National Pension Commission (PenCom) has called on the public to be mindful of...
News

Suspected herdsmen kill dozens in Benue community

SUSPECTED herdsmen attacked Mgban community, in the Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
IGP deploys newly promoted AIGs
Next article
APC suspends Gombe senator over alleged anti-party activities

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.