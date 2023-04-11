28.1 C
Abuja

Resident doctors threaten strike over anti-migration bill

Health and Environment
Mustapha Usman
Mustapha Usman
Nigerian doctors during a protest over low welfare package.

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has threatened to embark on strike over a House of Representatives bill which seeks to deny medical doctors full license until they have worked for a minimum of five years in the country.

The association made the threat in a communique released on April 10, following its emergency extended National Officers Committee meeting.

The communiqué which was signed by the NARD President Dr Emeka Orji; Secretary-General, Dr Kelechi Chikezie and Publicity and Social Secretary Dr Umar Musa, noted that the bill was an attempt to enslave medical practitioners.

Parts of the communiqué read: “The extended NOC admonishes the Federal House of Representatives that the obnoxious bill as sponsored by Ganiyu Johnson is a clear definition of modern-day slavery and not in keeping with anything civil, and so should be thrown away at this point.

“The house however agreed with him on the palpable dangers of the current menace of brain drain in the health sector and promised to work with the government to reverse the trend when the government was ready to come up with genuine solutions to the problem.

“The extended NOC reiterates that any attempt by the government or any of her agencies to enslave Nigerian medical doctors under any guise would be strongly and vehemently resisted by the association.”

NARD also urged the Federal Government to pay the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund in accordance with the agreements reached by stakeholders assembled by the Federal Ministry of Health.

The association stressed that any attempts to violate the agreement would cause another series of unfavorable crises.

The resident doctors further called on the Federal Ministry of Health and the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to upgrade the current status of the membership certificates of the postgraduate colleges.

The Bill

The bill, sponsored by Ganiyu Johnson, seeks compulsory five years service for Nigeria-trained Doctors before they can traveling abroad for greener pastures.

The proposed legislation is aimed at addressing brain drain in the country’s health sector.

Johnson had, while addressing the House plenary, noted that it was only fair for medical practitioners, who enjoyed taxpayer subsidies in their training, to give back to society by working for a minimum number of years in Nigeria before exporting their skills abroad.

The ICIR had on April 7, reported how doctors in Nigeria vowed to resist the passage of the bill.

The World Health Organisation enlisted Nigeria among 55 countries on its Health Workforce Support and Safeguards List 2023. The global health body stated that the countries face the most pressing health workforce challenges related to universal health coverage.

Of the 55 countries, 37 were listed under African region category, including Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Gabon.

Others are Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Togo, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

According to the WHO, these countries face: a density of doctors, nurses and midwives below the global median (i.e., 49 per 10 000 population) and a universal health coverage service index below a certain threshold.

UK places Nigeria on red list

On April 10, the United Kingdom (UK) government announced that it has placed Nigeria and 53 other countries on the red list of nations from which it will not recruit health workers without permission.

The countries in the red list include 41 from Africa, Oceania 6, Asia 5, and America, 2.

The development followed a March 14 alert by the World Health Organization (WHO) urging nations with more human resources for health to avoid hiring from those with few workers.

The UK disclosed that it recognised a projected global shortage of 10 million health workers to achieve universal health coverage in low and lower-middle-income countries by 2030 and would continue to support quality health for its people and the rest of the world.

Author profile
Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Media Opportunities

United Nations Foundation offers press fellowship

THE United Nations Foundation’s Universal Access Project is inviting applications for its press fellowship to Women Deliver...
News

Peak milk apologises over controversial Easter advert

MANUFACTURERS of Peak milk FrieslandCampina WAMCO Plc have apologised over a controversial advert published...
Judiciary

APC asks tribunal to dismiss LP’s petition against Tinubu’s victory

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has responded to the petition filed by the Labour...
Diaspora News

Ekpa declares self Biafra Prime Minister in Exile, names advisory council

CONTROVERSIAL pro-Biafra agitator and self-acclaimed spokesperson Simon Ekpa, has announced his appointment as the...
News

Buhari embarks on 8-day state visit to Saudi Arabia

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is embarking on an eight-day state visit to the Kingdom of...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Peak milk apologises over controversial Easter advert
Next article
United Nations Foundation offers press fellowship

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.