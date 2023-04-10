32.1 C
openDemocracy seeks Africa editor

OPENDemocracy is hiring an Africa editor to lead an award-winning investigative journalism team that tracks organized opposition to women’s and LGBTIQ rights.

The editor will oversee Africa reporters and fellows, as well as the company’s network of freelancers and partners, and collaborate with other regional editors in Europe, Eurasia and Latin America on global coverage.

The ideal candidate will have a track record of doing impactful investigations, working collaboratively across borders and supporting junior colleagues.

Applicants must have at least three years’ experience as an English-language editor.

Depending on experience, the salary ranges from GBP48,000 to GBP58,000.

Investigative journalists and editors in Africa can apply for this full-time position.

The deadline for the submission of applications is April 23, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

