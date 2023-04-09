29.1 C
Popular Instagram cloth vendor found dead in Ibadan hotel

Vincent Ufuoma
Vincent Ufuoma
PC: Tribune Online

ADESHINA Olayinka, a well-known cloth vendor on Instagram popularly known as Khadi, has been found dead in a hotel room in the Akobo area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Khadi sells designer clothes and bags on Instagram, and is also a social media influencer.

Oyo Affairs, a local news outlet, reported that Khadi informed a friend that she had a meeting with an unnamed man at the Wetland Hotel in Akobo on the evening of Wednesday, April 5.

The man she was with left early the following morning. The hotel receptionist called the room and Khadi confirmed her safety before the man was allowed to leave.

Hours later, the hotel receptionist discovered that Khadi had not checked out.

The staff checked her room and found her dead. The hotel reported the incident to the Police.

The Police has commenced investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding her demise.

The management of Wetland Hotel expressed their condolences to Khadi’s family and friends and promised to cooperate with the authorities in investigations into her death.

“Please be assured that the safety and well-being of our guests and staff are our top priority.

“We have taken all necessary measures to ensure that our facilities and services continue to meet the highest standards of hygiene and safety.

“As the investigation is ongoing, we kindly ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased, and we offer our support to all those affected by this tragic event,” the hotel’s management said in a statement released on Sunday, April 9.

Efforts by The ICIR to get the reaction of the Oyo State Police Command were not successful as of the time of filing this report.

Spokesperson of the Command, Adewale Osifeso, could not be reached on the phone and a text message sent to him has not been replied.

Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

