Owo church reopens 10 months after terror attack

SAINT Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, reopened on Sunday, April 9, after being closed for almost a year following the terrorist attack that took place on June 5, 2022.

Worshippers filled the church to capacity as they celebrated Easter and marked the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Bishop Jude Arogundade, who presided over the service, rededicated the church building to God for His blessing and mercy.

He recalled the desecration of the church by bandits who killed 41 worshippers in the June 2022 massacre.

Arogundade prayed for God’s forgiveness for the attackers and dedicated the church to the people of God to resist the work of evil.

The Owo massacre, which occurred in Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s hometown, received widespread condemnation from local and international organizations.

In August 2022, the Nigerian military arrested four suspects believed to be masterminds of the attack, including high-profile Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) members who had escaped from Kuje prison.

A mass burial was conducted for victims of the attack on June 17, 2022.

The list of the victims was released by the Ondo State government.

The victims:

Sir and Lady Ajanaku, Virginus Ani, Fabian Emeka Nweke, Deborah Onuoha, Chukwudi Onuoha Justinah Ugwumadu, Njoku Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, Ani Chidiogo, Caroline Aina Agboola, Umunna Okafor, Oluwatoyin Akinyemi, Christiana Oladepe Olajide, Bridget Ozulumba, Regina Nnabife, Mr. Obuche, Andegbe Gift, Okefi Cordelia, Onah Chijioke, Sunday Mary, Ekun Roseline Funmilayo, Omolola Monogbe, Eze Chikamso, Anthony Onuyi Ojapah, John Bosede Testimony and Monogbe Omolayo John.

Others are Mathilda Ogungbade, Edwin Loveth, Onileke Esther Ilerioluwa, Funmilola Madinat, Ugwummadu Ekene, Umunna Chisom, Oluchuk Evaristus, Timothy Ugwu, Asebioyi Esther, Onyebuchi Onyeka, Theresa Ogbu and Ben Olowa.

Governor Akeredolu announced plans to construct a Memorial Park to honour the victims of the massacre.

The governor added that the park will also be a reminder of the need for peace in the community.