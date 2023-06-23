Armenia International Women’s Film Festival seeks entries

THE Armenia International Women’s Film Festival ‘KIN’ (meaning ‘woman’ in Armenian), organised by the Legal Gender Cultural Foundation, LIZA, will hold from November 12 to 16 in Yerevan, Armenia.

Female filmmakers worldwide can submit short documentaries, fiction and animated films. The festival is looking for films that address issues related to women’s rights and gender problems.

There are two award categories: best film and special prize. Competitive films must have been produced in the last three years and must include English subtitles.

The regular deadline is July 10, but the extended deadline is August 1, 2023.

Interested applicants can apply here