24.1 C
Abuja
HomeMedia Opportunities
Media Opportunities

Armenia International Women’s Film Festival seeks entries

Joshua Ovorumu
Joshua Ovorumu
Film festival. Photo Photo by Ludvig Hedenborg via pexel.
Film festival. Photo Photo by Ludvig Hedenborg via pexel.

Related

THE Armenia International Women’s Film Festival ‘KIN’ (meaning ‘woman’ in Armenian), organised by the Legal Gender Cultural Foundation, LIZA, will hold from November 12 to 16 in Yerevan, Armenia.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    Female filmmakers worldwide can submit short documentaries, fiction and animated films. The festival is looking for films that address issues related to women’s rights and gender problems.

    There are two award categories: best film and special prize. Competitive films must have been produced in the last three years and must include English subtitles.

    The regular deadline is July 10, but the extended deadline is August 1, 2023.

    Interested applicants can apply here

    Joshua Ovorumu

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Health

    Made-in-Nigeria noodles safe – NAFDAC

    THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says all noodles...
    World News

    Suspected parts of missing Titanic submersible found on ocean floor

    DEBRIS suspected to be parts of a missing submersible, Titan, conveying tourists to the...
    News

    Tinubu yet to approve salary review for politicians, public officers — Presidency

    THE federal government has said it is yet to give approval for the salary...
    Education

    Eid-el Kabir: Kano Education ministry approves seven days break for students

    KANO state Ministry of Education has approved Friday, June 23 for the commencement of...
    Politics and Governance

    Obi condemns proposed 114% salary increment for politicians, public officers

    THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has faulted the proposed...

    Most Read

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    Insecurity: Tinubu issues marching orders to service chiefs

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    UK ban: Nigerian Youtuber responds to backlash over BBC interview

    Labour berates NNPCLtd for publicising new petrol price template despite ongoing negotiations

    National Assembly endorses independent candidacy for elections in Nigeria

    Tribunal admits more evidence in Obi’s petition against Tinubu

    Transcorp delivers post-privatisation deals, as Otedola fights on

    Prominent officials disgraced, booted out of office under Buhari

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Made-in-Nigeria noodles safe – NAFDAC

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.