30.8 C
Abuja

Army stop Victor Umeh, APGA state agent, from entering Ihiala LGA as Anambra election continues

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Victor Umeh and his entourage

Related

1min read

THE Nigerian Army have prevented a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) from entering Ihiala Local Government Area as supplementary governorship election continues today in Anambra State.

Footage seen on social media by The ICIR shows the moment Umeh and his entourage were being turned back by officials of the Nigerian Army.

“You are not supposed to be here,” an unidentified military officer screamed.

The military officer reiterated to Umeh that he had no right to be at Ihiala as a state agent.

The Anambra governorship election was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday morning.

During the coalition, INEC had said the election could not hold in Ihiala LGA due to logistics and security.

It subsequently fixed Tuesday, today, for a supplementary election.

- Advertisement -

According to results declared by INEC, APGA’s candidate Chukwuma Soludo is leading in the election with 103,946 votes while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Valentine Ozigbo trails behind with 51,322 votes.

 

 

 

 

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Army stop Victor Umeh, APGA state agent, from entering Ihiala LGA as Anambra election continues

THE Nigerian Army have prevented a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)...
News

#MySARSstory: Wronged and Wounded

In the heat of the #EndSARS protests, Ibiam Orji and Ikedichi Ekpe were shot...
Opinion

Interim takeaways from #AnambraDecides2021

By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu THE off-cycle election for a new Governor of Anambra, which took...
Business and Economy

NIPC launches digital one-stop centre to drive investment appetite in Nigerian economy

THE Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has launched a digital one-stop investment centre in...
National News

Shehu Sani says N21bn presidential clinic won’t stop Buhari’s foreign medical trips 

FORMER Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the Eighth Assembly,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article#MySARSstory: Wronged and Wounded

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.