Army stop Victor Umeh, APGA state agent, from entering Ihiala LGA as Anambra election continues

THE Nigerian Army have prevented a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) from entering Ihiala Local Government Area as supplementary governorship election continues today in Anambra State.

Footage seen on social media by The ICIR shows the moment Umeh and his entourage were being turned back by officials of the Nigerian Army.

“You are not supposed to be here,” an unidentified military officer screamed.

The military officer reiterated to Umeh that he had no right to be at Ihiala as a state agent.

The Anambra governorship election was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday morning.

During the coalition, INEC had said the election could not hold in Ihiala LGA due to logistics and security.

It subsequently fixed Tuesday, today, for a supplementary election.

According to results declared by INEC, APGA’s candidate Chukwuma Soludo is leading in the election with 103,946 votes while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Valentine Ozigbo trails behind with 51,322 votes.