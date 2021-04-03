AstraZeneca confirms vaccine now renamed ‘Vaxzevria’

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

GLOBAL Media Relations Director for AstraZeneca Kim Blomley has confirmed that the company has renamed its COVID-19 vaccine in conjunction with the British University of Oxford.

Blomley, in a conversation with The ICIR on Saturday, stated that the vaccine had been renamed ‘Vaxzevria,’ adding that the name was only for the European Union.

“The product name has changed – but only for the EU as registered with the European Medical Authority,” said Blomley.

Blombley noted that the new name had been planned for many months before its implementation, saying it did not change the vaccine’s policy and supply.

“The use of the brand name does not signify any changes in AstraZeneca’s policy to supply the vaccine at no-profit during the pandemic.”

Blombley said the change to a permanent trade name was customary and did nothing to the product.

“For instance, Pfizer/Biontech’s BNT162b2 is now COMIRNATY in the EU,” Blombley added.

The EMA had stated that the Vaxzevria vaccine was safe in people over 18 years of age, but had reduced its effectiveness from 79 to 76 percent.

The ICIR had reported how Nigeria took the delivery of 3.9 million doses of the vaccine in March.

Germany, France, Thailand, 15 others countries have suspended the administration of the vaccine over growing concerns of blood clots. However, many countries now accept its use.

The World Health Organization(WHO) and European regulators have continued to express confidence in its safety.