ASUU joins Kaduna strike as protest continues

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kaduna State University chapter, has joined the ongoing warning strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in the state.

The ASUU Chairman Peter Adamu, on Monday, ordered all members of the union to take part in the strike action. According to Adamu, the order to join the strike followed a directive from the National Secretariat of ASUU.

“I am directed by the National Secretariat of our great union through the Zonal office Kano, for members to join the warning strike.

“Members should remember that ASUU is an affiliate of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the principal officers of ASUU were part of the NLC National Executive Council that took the decision on the strike action,” Adamu said.

Adamu urged the ASUU members to join the ongoing strike, noting that they must unite for a ‘just cause’ and an injury to one was an injury to all.

The ASUU National President Biodun Ogunyemi was not available to comment on the directive issued to Kaduna State chapter.

The NLC had commenced five days warning strike over the sack of more than 21,000 workers and the refusal to pay entitlements to about 50,000 workers by the Kaduna State government.

During the first day of the strike, activities in major sectors, including banks, railway, airport, hospitals, among others, were put on hold.

Despite the strike, Kaduna State government has insisted that it will not back down on its decision to ‘rightsize’ the state’s civil service.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force, on Monday, ordered the deployment of additional police operatives and crime prevention officers to ensure public safety and strengthen security along the Kaduna – Abuja expressway.