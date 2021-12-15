31.1 C
Abuja

ASUU promises to resist attempt to scuttle agreement

EducationNews
Bankole Abe

Related

1min read
THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has promised to resist any alleged attempt by Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige to scuttle the 2021 draft agreement, which the Federal Government had earlier reached with the union.

This was disclosed at a press conference in Jos on Tuesday by Coordinator of Bauchi zonal branch of ASUU Lawal Abubakar, a professor who represented by Nanmwa Vonci.

“ASUU will not allow anyone, including Mr Echono, to scuttle this draft agreement while at the same time eating fat on the product of the Union’s struggle. Being a Board member of TetFund, a product of ASUU struggle, he has cornered a federal university that is solely funded by TetFund and NEEDS Assessment to his community.

“ASUU members nationwide are ready to do everything legitimately and lawfully possible, including losing the last drop of their blood to safeguard it, get it signed and totally implemented,” he said.

Abubakar also lamented that the Federal Government was conspiring with state governments to kill university education in the country by increasing higher institutions without adequate funding.

“The only reason why the Federal Government has failed to stop the state governments from establishing new universities when the existing ones are grossly underfunded is that it is guilty of the same offence in addition to the financial gains which those responsible are making,” he claimed.

ASUU said the union was forced to bring the issues to the public domain because more than one year after suspending the 2020 strike, the government had made little or no progress in resolving the issues raised.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Education

ASUU promises to resist attempt to scuttle agreement

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has promised to resist any alleged attempt...
News

Nigerian govt names Jama’at Nasr al-Islam Wal Muslimin, two others as terrorism sponsors

THE Nigerian government has named three Islamic groups as sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria...
Business and Economy

Analysts want govt to cut recurrent expenditure amid plans to introduce new taxes

FINANCIAL analysts have called on the government to adopt measures to curb rising recurrent...
News

Coalition condemns attacks on Nigerian media houses, journalists

THE Coalition of Whistleblower Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) has condemned  the growing trend...
News

I won’t turn down calls to contest for president, says Tinubu

FORMER Lagos State Government Bola Tinubu has said that he will not turn down...
Advertisement

Most Read

Hilton Hotel: OAU student died from severe bleeding due to traumatic injuries – Autopsy

Keren-Happuch: Long wait for justice bruises a mother’s heart

Afenifere leader, Adebanjo, says Akande lied in autobiography

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Flight cancellations loom as Emirates abandons Nigeria-Dubai bound travellers

Air Peace gets offer to fly to Dubai airport on ‘goodwill’

Nigerian govt names Jama’at Nasr al-Islam Wal Muslimin, two others as terrorism sponsors

Police detain Fisayo Soyombo over report indicting top officers

Marriages conducted by federal registries are illegal, court rules

EXPLAINER: Why Nigeria placed restriction on Emirates Airline

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigerian govt names Jama’at Nasr al-Islam Wal Muslimin, two others as terrorism sponsors

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.