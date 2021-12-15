ASUU promises to resist attempt to scuttle agreement

This was disclosed at a press conference in Jos on Tuesday by Coordinator of Bauchi zonal branch of ASUU Lawal Abubakar, a professor who represented by Nanmwa Vonci. “ASUU will not allow anyone, including Mr Echono, to scuttle this draft agreement while at the same time eating fat on the product of the Union’s struggle. Being a Board member of TetFund, a product of ASUU struggle, he has cornered a federal university that is solely funded by TetFund and NEEDS Assessment to his community.

“ASUU members nationwide are ready to do everything legitimately and lawfully possible, including losing the last drop of their blood to safeguard it, get it signed and totally implemented,” he said.

Abubakar also lamented that the Federal Government was conspiring with state governments to kill university education in the country by increasing higher institutions without adequate funding.

“The only reason why the Federal Government has failed to stop the state governments from establishing new universities when the existing ones are grossly underfunded is that it is guilty of the same offence in addition to the financial gains which those responsible are making,” he claimed.

ASUU said the union was forced to bring the issues to the public domain because more than one year after suspending the 2020 strike, the government had made little or no progress in resolving the issues raised.