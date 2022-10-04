30 C
Abuja

ASUU strike: Plateau varsity lecturers discredit purported resumption of academic activities

Raji Olatunji
A chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in Plateau State University, Bokkos (PLASU), has discredited purported reports that it would be resuming academic activities next week.

Following unconfirmed reports that lectures would commence in the university next Monday, ASUU, PLASU chapter, maintained that the strike declared by the national body in February was still ongoing.

The union said it would only resume academic activities when its national body declares an end to the strike.

The secretary of the union, Deme Samson, disclosed this today when briefing journalists in Jos, the state capital.

“The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Plateau State University, wishes to inform the public that there was no Senate meeting that deliberated and approved October 10th, 2022, as the resumption date in preparation for the commencement of lectures.

“A Senate meeting was held with the approval of the National Executive Council of ASUU on 26th of September, 2022, to agree on a matter that is different from what the management decided to broadcast.

“We wish to let the public know that academic activities at the Plateau State University will only commence when the national strike of ASUU is suspended or called off,” Samson said.

Raji Olatunji
Raji Olatunji is a Journalist at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org. He tweets @olazrajj

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

